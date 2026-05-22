Nintendo Adds The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past (SNES) to Nintendo Music

Nintendo has released The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past (SNES) on Nintendo Music, an app for Nintendo Switch Online members. This game, a 3DS exclusive for years, received critical acclaim and was met with praise for its soundtrack. The app offers users an opportunity to download and create playlists of various Nintendo soundtracks and updates its music library periodically.

Nintendo has added The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past (SNES) to Nintendo Music , an app for Nintendo Switch Online members. This game, released exclusively for the 3DS, was met with critical acclaim and was a 3DS exclusive for years.

Nintendo hasn't made any announcements regarding The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past's future, but it remains a 3DS exclusive. The Nintendo Music app offers a smart-device app for Nintendo Switch Online members, letting users download and create playlists of various Nintendo soundtracks





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The Legend Of Zelda: A Link To The Past (SNES) Nintendo Music Nintendo Switch Online Critical Acclaim Soundtrack Exclusivity

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