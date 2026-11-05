Nino Mangione Wins Re-election in Baltimore County Amid Cousin's High-profile Case

Nino Mangione, cousin of United Healthcare CEO killer Luigi Mangione, narrowly secured re-election to the Baltimore County Council, winning District 5 with 48.7% of the vote against Democrat Shawn McIntosh. Nino, a Republican who previously filled the seat after an appointment, campaigned on a tough-on-crime platform, contrasting sharply with his cousin's recent guilty plea to federal stalking charges related to the assassination of Brian Thompson.

Nino Mangione, cousin of accused United Healthcare CEO killer Luigi Mangione, narrowly won re-election to the Baltimore County Council on Tuesday, edging out his Democratic challenger in what is considered one of the county’s purplest districts.

Mangione, a staunch MAGA Republican whose grandfather was a multimillionaire real estate magnate, won the seat representing District 5 with 48.7 percent of the votes, beating Democrat Shawn McIntosh. With this victory, Mangione gets to keep the seat he has occupied since June 1, when he was appointed to replace longtime councilmember Wade Kach, who had held the post for 12 years before resigning.

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Both Nino and Luigi Mangione are among the 37 grandchildren of Nick Mangione Sr., a self-made multimillionaire who owned country clubs, nursing homes and radio stations and was an established business patriarch in Baltimore by the time of his death in 2008. But the cousins’ lives have taken strikingly different paths.

Luigi pleaded guilty to stalking charges in federal court in August when he admitted to traveling to New York with the intent to shoot and kill United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson outside the Midtown Hilton in Manhattan in December 2024. On his campaign website, Nino Mangione is tough on crime, writing, “Violent crime is increasing in Baltimore County. Every day we read or hear about another random act of violence against our citizens.

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Murders, shootings, carjackings, and robberies are all at record levels and are increasing every day. ” “Nino believes that citizens have the right to feel safe in their homes and their communities. Like most Marylanders, Nino believes our judicial system has become too liberal and needs to refocus on delivering justice to victims. Violent offenders should be made to serve maximum penalties, showing repeat offenders that their actions will no longer be tolerated.

” This is a developing story and will be updated. Nino Mangione, cousin of accused United Healthcare CEO killer Luigi Mangione, narrowly won re-election to the Baltimore County Council on Tuesday, edging out his Democratic challenger in what is considered one of the county’s purplest districts. Mangione, a staunch MAGA Republican whose grandfather was a multimillionaire real estate magnate, won the seat representing District 5 with 48.7 percent of the votes, beating Democrat Shawn McIntosh.

With this victory, Mangione gets to keep the seat he has occupied since June 1, when he was appointed to replace longtime councilmember Wade Kach, who had held the post for 12 years before resigning. Both Nino and Luigi Mangione are among the 37 grandchildren of Nick Mangione Sr., a self-made multimillionaire who owned country clubs, nursing homes and radio stations and was an established business patriarch in Baltimore by the time of his death in 2008.

But the cousins’ lives have taken strikingly different paths. Luigi pleaded guilty to stalking charges in federal court in August when he admitted to traveling to New York with the intent to shoot and kill United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson outside the Midtown Hilton in Manhattan in December 2024. On his campaign website, Nino Mangione is tough on crime, writing, “Violent crime is increasing in Baltimore County.

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Every day we read or hear about another random act of violence against our citizens. Murders, shootings, carjackings, and robberies are all at record levels and are increasing every day. ” “Nino believes that citizens have the right to feel safe in their homes and their communities. Like most Marylanders, Nino believes our judicial system has become too liberal and needs to refocus on delivering justice to victims.

Violent offenders should be made to serve maximum penalties, showing repeat offenders that their actions will no longer be tolerated. ”