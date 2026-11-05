Nino Mangione Re-Elected to Baltimore County Council

Nino Mangione defeats Shawn McIntosh in Baltimore County, securing his council seat despite his cousin Luigi Mangione's high-profile murder case involving United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

Baltimore County Council man Nino Mangione secured a narrow re-election victory on Tuesday, winning 48.7 percent of the vote against Democrat Shawn McIntosh. The result stands in stark contrast to the national political climate and the intense media spotlight surrounding his cousin, Luigi Mangione, who is accused of murdering United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

Nino Mangione Election Result Details

The 39-year-old Republican faced a significant challenge in what is widely considered the most purple district in Baltimore County. Despite a statewide Democratic trend, Nino Mangione managed to edge out his opponent, who received 45.2 percent of the vote. This electoral win highlights the localized nature of the contest, where family name recognition and local policy positions outweighed broader national political currents.

Also read Luigi Mangione’s tough-on-crime cousin wins local Baltimore election

Family Legacy and Political Contrast

Both men are grandchildren of the late Nick Mangione Sr., a self-made multimillionaire and business patriarch who died in 2008. Nick Mangione Sr. owned country clubs, nursing homes, and radio stations, establishing a significant presence in Baltimore healthcare and business before his passing. The family is often described as local royalty, with deep ties to the Greater Baltimore Medical Center, which was funded by the family patriarch.

The life trajectories of the two cousins could not be more divergent. Luigi Mangione pled guilty to federal stalking charges earlier this year after admitting he traveled to New York to shoot Brian Thompson outside a Manhattan hotel in December of 2024. His actions drew weeks of national headlines, turning him into an unintended symbol for radical healthcare critics. In contrast, Nino Mangione has built a conventional political career focused on local governance and conservative policy.

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Nino Mangione Policy Platform and Views

Nino Mangione's campaign website emphasizes his stance against woke policies and highlights his record as a taxpayer advocate. He describes himself as a pro-business candidate with a strong legislative history, having previously served in the Maryland House of Delegates from 2023 to 2026. He resigned from the state legislature this year to accept the seat on the Baltimore County Council, prioritizing local jurisdiction over state-level politics.

On crime, Nino Mangione argues that the judicial system has become too liberal and needs to refocus on delivering justice to victims. He advocates for maximum penalties for violent offenders, including murders, shootings, carjackings, and robberies, which he notes are at record levels in Baltimore County. He believes citizens must feel safe in their homes and communities, positioning his platform around law and order.

Impact of Luigi Mangione Case on Campaign

While Nino Mangione won re-election, the high-profile homicide case involving his cousin did impact his recent political activities. In December, shortly after the killing, he canceled a fundraising event, stating it was not appropriate given the nature of the terrible situation involving his cousin. He has consistently refused to discuss or answer questions about the case during his campaign.

Despite the intense scrutiny and the polarizing nature of Luigi Mangione's actions, Nino Mangione's victory demonstrates a separation between his political identity and his family's tragic events. His win preserves the Republican hold on this specific council seat, maintaining the status quo in a district that remains politically competitive despite the broader trends in Maryland politics.