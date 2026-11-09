Ninjago Season 17 Embers Ashes Revealed With 2027 Release Date

LEGO Ninjago Season 17 Embers and Ashes arrives in 2027. The teaser introduces new elemental ninjas Jin, Trae, Nate, and Mira alongside dark Oni antagonists.

The Ninjago franchise has officially returned with a brand-new television show that promises to bring a significantly darker tone to the established universe. The upcoming series is scheduled to premiere in 2027 and introduces a completely new generation of elemental ninjas who will take up the mantle of the legendary order. This direct sequel to Ninjago Legends: Duskfall shifts the narrative focus to a new cast of protagonists while expanding the lore of the Ninjago world.

Ninjago Season 17 Narrative Focus

Ninjago Season 17, titled Embers and Ashes, will follow the adventures of four central characters named Nate and Mira, along with Jin and Trae. These new elemental ninjas are positioned to make up the next generation of the legendary order, stepping into a world that has evolved since the events of the previous series. The story is set to introduce a new set of Oni characters who will serve as the primary antagonists, creating a stark contrast to the heroes and establishing a high-stakes conflict for the new season.

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The teaser trailer for Embers and Ashes does not reveal specific plot details, but the visuals strongly hint at the tone and scope of the production. The teaser serves as a montage that showcases the diverse cast of characters viewers will meet throughout the season. It offers a glimpse of the mind-blowing action sequences that define the Ninjago brand while introducing the ominous presence of the Oni Imperator and his One Warriors, who loom over the protagonists.

Embers And Ashes Flagship Set Details

The associated LEGO set for the season will serve as the flagship build and clocks in at approximately 3,495 pieces. This massive construction set features a detailed, multi-level dojo that includes sliding doors and detachable levels to encourage imaginative play. The set also incorporates falling booby traps and interactive fighting mechanisms to replicate the action found in the television series.

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In addition to the dojo, the set includes a floating hoverbike build and contains a total of 12 minifigures. The character lineup includes Jin, Mira, Nate, Tre, Master Ivo, Master Zane, Gigi, Duncan, Oni Imperator, Oni Warrior, Madge, and Roland. The inclusion of Master Zane alongside the new characters suggests a bridging of the old and new generations within the Ninjago storyline.

Release Timeline And Production Status

No concrete release date has been revealed for the Embers and Ashes television season, though the 2027 timeframe remains the official target. The YouTube description for the new season reads, Even when dusk has fallen, and only embers remain, legends never die. From the ashes, a new legend begins. This tagline emphasizes the theme of renewal and the enduring nature of the ninja legacy despite the challenges they face.

The Ninjago franchise continues to expand its presence through various media, including video games and theme park attractions. The return of the series with a new cast and darker themes marks a significant evolution for the brand. Fans are eagerly awaiting further details on the plot and character arcs as the 2027 release date approaches.