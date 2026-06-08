Ninja Theory’s Senua will give Hellblade fans the gameplay they’ve been asking for

Ninja Theory revealed Senua at the Xbox Games Showcase, a 2027 action-adventure that trades the Hellblade series' tight linear structure for broader combat and an interconnected world.

Ninja Theory , the studio behind the Hellblade series, revealed the next title in the franchise at the Xbox Games Showcase on Sunday. The new action-adventure game, dubbed Senua, is a direct response to the criticism that Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice and its 2024 sequel Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II prioritized presentation over gameplay.

Studio head Dom Matthews confirmed the game is coming in 2027 to Xbox Series X|S, PC, PlayStation 5, and Game Pass. A different kind of Hellblade game Senua will drop the tightly linear structure of the previous two Hellblade games in favor of a broader action-adventure format. Matthews describes the gameplay as split equally between combat, traversal, and puzzle-solving.

He adds that the world will be about twice the size of Hellblade II, built from interconnected locations, though it won’t be an open-world game. Combat will get the biggest overhaul, with Senua fighting multiple enemies at once, equipping dual-wield weapons like axes and torches, and having access to a set of special Focus abilities. One of those abilities will let her shatter reality, working both as a traversal mechanic and for crowd control in fights.

Boss encounters are also confirmed for the first time in the series. The story will pick up after Hellblade II and place Senua in purgatory, envisioned as her childhood homeland. She will be searching for a way to the afterlife to reunite with the people she lost. Matthews says the game is designed to work for both returning fans and newcomers.

Ninja Theory has canceled Project: Mara to focus on Senua Senua marks the first time Ninja Theory has focused its entire team on a single project since DmC: Devil May Cry, more than 12 years ago. The studio currently has 85 people. Matthews also confirmed that the previously announced horror project, Project: Mara, has been cancelled to free up the full team for Senua.

Recommended Videos With its entire team behind a single project for the first time in over a decade, Ninja Theory is betting that Senua can win over both the fans who loved the Hellblade games and the players who bounced off them.





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