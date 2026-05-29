Ninja's 2026 8.5-QT Multicooker Hits an All-Time Low Even Without Prime Day, Combining 16 Kitchen Tools in One

This multicooker is available at a discount and is well worth picking up while it's on sale.

Ninja’s 2026 8.5-QT Multicooker Hits an All-Time Low Even Without Prime Day, Combining 16 Kitchen Tools in OnePublished May 29, 2026, 12:45 pm ETThe Ninja PossibleCooker PRO Plus is an 8.5-quart electric multicooker that combines nine cooking functions into a single countertop appliance.

The 1400-watt heating element pairs with Ninja’s ThermalSurround Technology, which uses bottom-, side-, and steam-heating elements. The nine modes include Slow Cook, Sear/Sauté, Bake, Braise, Proof, Sous Vide, Steam, Rice/Pasta, and Keep Warm. The ceramic cooking pot is oven-safe up to 500°F, so a dish that started cooking in the unit can finish in the oven for browning or crisping without transferring to a different vessel. The nine cooking modes handle a wide range of meal types.

Slow Cook works for the typical 6-to-10-hour braises and stews that crockpot recipes are built around. Sear and Sauté use the bottom heating element directly, so meats and vegetables can be browned in the same pot before slow cooking begins, eliminating the need for a dirty skillet. Bake and Proof handles bread, casseroles, and dough that need a controlled warm environment. The remaining functions are Sous Vide, Steam, Braise, Rice/Pasta, and Keep Warm.

The 8.5-quart pot can hold enough for about 20 servings of chili or 9 pounds of pasta in a single batch, making the PossibleCooker ideal for large gatherings or batch cooking. ThermalSurround Technology applies heat from the bottom, sides, and steam simultaneously, which Ninja claims cooks up to 30% faster than a conventional oven for baking. The ceramic pot is also fully removable for serving directly from the table or transferring to the oven for finishing.

Oven safety up to 500°F is one of the more useful features for actual meal serving. A dish that started in the slow cook mode can move into the oven for a crispy top, or jump straight from the appliance to a tabletop trivet. The detachable spoon-ladle, which sits on the side of the cooker when not in use, doubles as a stirring tool while cooking and as a serving utensil when the pot moves to the table.

The PossibleCooker PRO Plus has a digital control panel on the front of the base unit, with the function selection, temperature, and time settings all running through the same interface. A glass lid lets you check the food without lifting the cover and losing heat. The package includes the base unit, the 8.5-quart ceramic cooking pot, the glass lid, the detachable spoon-ladle, and a chef-curated recipe guide.

Ninja markets the unit as a replacement for 16 separate cooking tools, including a slow cooker, Dutch oven, steamer, sauté pan, cast-iron skillet, stockpot, and bread maker, as well as various pots and utensils. With this deal, you not only get cash savings, but you also avoid paying for each appliance individually.





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