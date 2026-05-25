Nine-story building collapse leaves at least one dead and 21 trapped in Philippines

A devastating building collapse in the Philippines has left at least one Malaysian tourist dead and 21 workers trapped in the rubble. Rescue efforts are underway with workers and rescue teams on the scene searching for survivors and providing aid. The collapse occurred before dawn on Sunday in a city north of the Philippine capital.

A nine-story building under construction in a city north of the Philippine capital collapsed before dawn Sunday, leaving at least one Malaysia n tourist dead and at least 21 mostly workers trapped in the rubble, officials said.

Workers and rescue teams are on the scene searching for survivors and providing aid. A K9 joins rescuers as they continue search operations at a collapsed building where multiple people are believed to be trapped in Angeles city in Pampanga province, north of Manila. Rescuers stand beside ruins as search operations continue at a collapsed building in Angeles city in Pampanga province, north of Manila.

Rescuers continue search operations at a collapsed building where multiple people are believed to be trapped in Angeles city in Pampanga province, north of Manila. A dog stands beside a damaged pick-up truck at the ruins of a collapsed building where multiple people are believed to be trapped in Angeles city in Pampanga province, north of Manila, Philippines, Monday, May 25, 2026.

A dog stands beside a damaged pick-up truck near the site of a collapsed building in Angeles city in Pampanga province, north of Manila, Philippines, Monday, May 25, 2026 where at least one Malaysian tourist was killed and 21 others are trapped





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Building Collapse Philippines Malaysia Rescue Efforts Leanup Of Oceanic Disaster

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