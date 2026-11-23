At least one victim was airlifted to a hospital, with authorities saying no arrests have yet been made.

Nine people were shot and wounded during a private concert in California’s Central Valley on Saturday night, authorities said. Deputies with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of "a shooting at a large party" in "the 20000 block of Road 256 in Strathmore" at about 7:40 p.m. PST, the department wrote in a statement on Facebook.

"When Deputies arrived, they learned that multiple people had been shot," the sheriff's office said. "Ambulances arrived and took several victims to local hospitals, while others arrived by private vehicle. " At least one victim was airlifted to a hospital, and no arrests had been made as of late Saturday. Authorities urged the public to avoid the area while the investigation continued.

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Newsweek contacted the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office for comment by telephone and email on Saturday outside of regular office hours. The Investigation More than 100 people were attending the private concert when the gunfire erupted, according to local station KFSN-TV. Sheriff's Lieutenant Kenny Jones told local media that investigators believe the violence stemmed from gang activity.

"Of the nine victims, two of them are suffering critical injuries and the seven appear to be non-life-threatening at this time," Jones said. "There appears to be over 100 people that were attending this event. This appears to be gang-related based on our really preliminary investigation.

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" Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 559-733-6218. Recent Shootings in the State The Strathmore shooting follows a string of recent high-profile gun violence incidents across the state: Despite recent incidents, overall mass shootings in California have declined in recent years, according to the Public Policy Institute of California.

Citing data from the Gun Violence Archive, which defines a mass shooting as an incident in which at least four people are shot, injured or killed, excluding the shooter, the institute reported 28 mass shootings in the state during the 2025 fiscal year, down from 44 in 2024 and 58 in 2023. A separate California Department of Justice study covering 2023 through 2025 found that the state averaged 1.6 mass shooting victims per 100,000 residents, below the national average of 2.58.

Contact Newsweek editors for this story: Matthew Cannon and Anthony Murray. Nine people were shot and wounded during a private concert in California’s Central Valley on Saturday night, authorities said. Deputies with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of"a shooting at a large party" in"the 20000 block of Road 256 in Strathmore" at about 7:40 p.m. PST, the department wrote in a statement on Facebook.

"When Deputies arrived, they learned that multiple people had been shot," the sheriff's office said. "Ambulances arrived and took several victims to local hospitals, while others arrived by private vehicle. "At least one victim was airlifted to a hospital, and no arrests had been made as of late Saturday. Authorities urged the public to avoid the area while the investigation continued.contacted the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office for comment by telephone and email on Saturday outside of regular office hours.

More than 100 people were attending the private concert when the gunfire erupted, according to local station KFSN-TV. Sheriff's Lieutenant Kenny Jones told local media that investigators believe the violence stemmed from gang activity.

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"Of the nine victims, two of them are suffering critical injuries and the seven appear to be non-life-threatening at this time," Jones said. "There appears to be over 100 people that were attending this event. This appears to be gang-related based on our really preliminary investigation.

" On November 2, two people were killed and two others wounded during an early-morning shooting on Jetty Road near Moss Landing State Beach after the park had closed for the night, police said. On October 30, a shooter opened fire inside a Spirit Halloween store at the Solano Town Center in Northern California, killing one person and injuring six others. Police confirmed that the deceased victim was 31-year-old Constance Hages, whom family members told investigators was pregnant.

Despite recent incidents, overall mass shootings in California have declined in recent years, according to the Public Policy Institute of California. Citing data from the Gun Violence Archive, which defines a mass shooting as an incident in which at least four people are shot, injured or killed, excluding the shooter, the institute reported 28 mass shootings in the state during the 2025 fiscal year, down from 44 in 2024 and 58 in 2023.

A separate California Department of Justice study covering 2023 through 2025 found that the state averaged 1.6 mass shooting victims per 100,000 residents, below the national average of 2.58.