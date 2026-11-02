Nine Men Stand Trial for Abusing Drugged Unconscious Woman

Nine men, including a senior paramedic and retired DJ, face trial at Manchester Crown Court for conspiring to rape and sexually assault a woman drugged by her husband.

Prosecutors presented damning evidence at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court regarding the systematic sexual abuse of a woman who was rendered unconscious through drugging. The trial involves nine defendants accused of deriving sexual gratification from the abuse of a victim who had no memory of the events. The ordeal spanned more than two decades, beginning with her husband and expanding to include a network of men who participated via online sharing and physical presence at their Stockport home.

The Core Mechanism of the Abuse

Prosecutor Louise Oakley KC detailed how the victim was subjected to a "cocktail of stupefying drugs" administered without her knowledge, often combined with alcohol. For over twenty years, her husband exploited these incapacitated states to abuse her while she slept or remained unconscious. The mechanism of control relied entirely on the victim's inability to consent or remember, creating a false reality where she believed her life remained normal and happy.

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The abuse escalated significantly from 2023, when the husband began inviting other men into the family home while his wife lay drugged in their bed. He filmed these acts and distributed the footage within minutes or even while the assaults were ongoing. The group used messaging applications like Telegram to coordinate, share imagery, and advise the husband on dosing to ensure incapacitation without causing death or detection.

Defendants and Stakeholder Positions

The nine men on trial include Jonathan Kirk, a 43-year-old senior paramedic; Robert Stewart, a 70-year-old retired DJ; Mohammed Sabir, a 28-year-old recruitment worker; Alan Keelan, a 42-year-old youth football coach; Jordan Wallace, a 31-year-old dog walker; Philip Wild, a 59-year-old taxi driver; Richard Townsend, a 38-year-old metal worker; David Graves, a 60-year-old sales representative; and Daniel Rayner, a 42-year-old mechanic. All defendants deny the various sexual offenses charged against them.

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Ms Oakley argued that these men actively encouraged the husband to commit further offenses. They derived enjoyment from the knowledge that the victim was unaware and unable to consent. The prosecution characterized the defense claims of consensual role-play as a "smokescreen" designed to obscure the reality of non-consensual rape and sexual assault. The men allegedly shared "barbaric fantasies" that required the victim's complete unconsciousness to fulfill.

Impact on Victim and Legal Proceedings

The victim, married to the husband for forty-four years, had recently retired and viewed it as an exciting time in her life before the police arrived to arrest her husband last October. For decades, she lived with her husband and their two children, enjoying holidays abroad, unaware of the secret abuse occurring in her own bed. The court heard that her husband continued working while she had retired, maintaining the facade of a normal marriage.

The trial highlights the severe psychological and physical violation inflicted upon the victim over a forty-year period. The prosecution emphasized that the men knew she was not a willing participant and did not reasonably believe she consented. The case underscores the dangers of drug-facilitated sexual crime and the use of digital platforms to coordinate and distribute evidence of abuse. The proceedings continue as the jury considers the evidence presented by the Crown.