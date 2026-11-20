A major trial in Manchester hears how nine men abused a woman drugged by her husband. The case involves online groups, secret recordings, and messages sent after the husband's arrest in 2025.

Nine men are currently standing trial at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court, accused of participating in the systematic sexual abuse of a woman who was repeatedly drugged and assaulted by her husband over a period of twenty years. The court has heard disturbing evidence that several of the accused attempted to maintain contact with the husband via digital messages for weeks after his initial arrest in October 2025, seemingly unaware that he was already in police custody.

Husband Arrested After Undercover Investigation

The investigation began when undercover journalists operating in Germany infiltrated a Telegram chat group dedicated to sexual acts involving individuals who were asleep or unconscious. Authorities were alerted to the group, which led to a targeted police investigation that identified the husband as a key user who shared explicit images and videos of his wife. When police seized the husband's mobile device, they discovered one million photographs and videos cataloging the abuse, which prosecutors described as a digital confession booth containing the couple's darkest secrets.

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Accused Men Continued Contact After Arrest

Jurors were told that some of the defendants continued to message the husband, who is in his sixties and cannot be named to protect his wife's identity, for several weeks after his October 2025 arrest. Mechanic Daniel Rayner, age 42, who denies plotting to drug and rape the woman, allegedly sent a message just two days after the husband's arrest asking, "Any plans to abuse her this weekend mate?" Rayner also messaged, "Hey matey, how's things?" and inquired if there were "any more visitors for her" before he was arrested himself in December 2025.

Robert Stewart And Keith Fotheringham Messages

Robert Stewart, age 70, a former DJ and grandfather, denied two rapes and one count of conspiracy to rape. The court heard that Stewart messaged the husband just hours before the husband's arrest with a simple "hi." Meanwhile, Keith Fotheringham, age 59 of Dundee, who has already pleaded guilty to four offenses between 2023 and 2025, was also seemingly unaware of the arrest. Fotheringham used the app Kik to message the husband, asking "Any action this weekend" and "How are you?" until he was taken into custody in November 2025.

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Prosecution Details Twenty Years Of Abuse

The prosecution has detailed how the husband, who has pleaded guilty to multiple offenses including rape and administering substances with intent to commit a sexual offense, lived a double life for forty years. Starting in 2023, the court heard that he began inviting men he met online to their four-bedroom home in Stockport, Greater Manchester. Prosecutor Louise Oakley KC stated that the nine men on trial derived sexual gratification from the "use and abuse" of the woman, who was given a "cocktail of stupefying drugs" to render her unconscious.

Other Defendants And Expected Trial Length

The other defendants include taxi driver Philip Wild, 59, accused of attempted rape; dog walker Jordan Wallace, 31, accused of rape; 29-year-old Mohammed Sabir, who denies rape; 42-year-old Alan Keelan, who denies attempted rape; 60-year-old David Graves, who denies conspiracy to rape; and 38-year-old Richard Townsend, who denies sexual assault. The trial, which is expected to last two to three months, continues as the jury considers the extent of the depravity exhibited by the group and the husband's long-term exploitation of his wife.