Tulare County Sheriff's Office reports nine people were wounded, including two in critical condition, during a shooting at a private concert with over 100 attendees in Strathmore on Saturday evening.

Sunday, November 22, 2026 2:29PM Nine people were injured in a shooting at the scene of a"large" party in Central California, the local sheriff's office said.

Nine people were wounded in a shooting at the scene of a "large" party in Central California on Saturday evening, the local sheriff's office said. The Tulare County Sheriff's Office said a call about the shooting in Strathmore came in at about 7:40 p.m. "When Deputies arrived, they learned that multiple people had been shot," the Tulare County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

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"Ambulances arrived and took several victims to local hospitals, while others arrived by private vehicle. Deputies are working to confirm the total number of victims.

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"The Sheriff's Office said a private concert was happening with over 100 people when the shooting broke out. Details on what led up to the shooting have not been released. Investigators said two of the nine victims were in critical condition. One of them was airlifted to the hospital.

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