Nine Dots is a 'challenging action RPG' with the promise of 'no hand-holding.' While it may not be to everyone's taste, with its stark contrast to popular chosen-one games, it offers a realistic challenge and immersive gameplay experience. The game focuses on leveling up your character in a brutally realistic way, with skills requiring real-world actions to use.

Nine Dots: a challenging action RPG with no hand-holding is a popular game offering a stark contrast to popular chosen-one games. Nine Dots aims to improve its character creation in its sequel RPG , offering players a realistic challenge and a sense of immersion in-game.

The game encourages players to do the tutorial before jumping into the game, as it has a learning curve, especially if you haven't played the first game. While the world of Aurai is bustling with characters, they are still mostly static. The combat system, while challenging, offers potential for those who enjoy fast-paced melee combat.

Overall, Nine Dots is a work in progress with some snags and glitches but offers potential for those who enjoy a challenging and immersive gaming experience





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RPG Action Challenge Immersion Hand-Holding Character Creation Combat Story World

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