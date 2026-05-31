Nine Arrested at Premier League Title Parade After Champions League Defeat

Nine people have been arrested at the Premier League title parade in north London after the club's crushing Champions League defeat last night. The Met Police have said offences include drunk and disorderly behaviour, drugs offences, sexual assault, and assaulting emergency workers as chaos erupted in the capital on Sunday.

Nine people have been arrested at the Premier League title parade in north London after the club's crushing Champions League defeat last night. The Met Police have said offences include drunk and disorderly behaviour, drugs offences, sexual assault, and assaulting emergency workers as chaos erupted in the capital on Sunday.

Footage captured at the scene showed at least a dozen hooligans climbing on the roof of a police van, some of whom appeared to be drinking, while banging their fists on the side of the vehicle and chanting as footballs were thrown about. Meanwhile pictures also showed supporters putting their middle fingers up at police officers as fights broke out. In some images from north London, Met officers were seen with their batons drawn and raised at rowdy Arsenal fans.

One man was also pictured sat on top of an ambulance despite its blue lights flashing. One constable was pictured falling over as the Met tried to stop fans from entering Emirates Stadium at the end of the celebrations this afternoon - and another was nearly knocked down after being struck with a bottle.

Meanwhile the London Fire Brigade (LFB) said they had rescued 'approximately 75 people' from incidents at height during the event and encouraged fans to refrain from climbing onto rooftops as the celebrations continue this evening.

Rowdy Arsenal fans in confrontation with police officers, as one supporter puts his middle fingers up to them Met officers draw their batons as the crowds take over the streets of north London A policeman (front left) nearly falls over after being hit with a bottle by a member of the crowd Pictured: Piles of litter are left behind on the streets of north London following the celebrations They also said they attended a fire at a hotel, believed to have been caused by a stray flare. Assistant Commissioner of LFB, Pat Goulbourne, said: Fortunately, the fire caused only a small amount of damage to the exterior of the building.

Pyrotechnics are also believed to have triggered the fire alarms at several other locations in the area. Up to one million people are thought to have lined the streets of north London today - with the celebrations sparking travel chaos on TfL services.

The London Overground's Mildmay Line is experiencing severe delays after the parade - and several stations are understood to have been shut or operating on restricted timetables due to the congestion, including Holloway Road, Drayton Park, and Essex Road. And Victoria line trains did not stop at Highbury & Islington station, with Canonbury only allowing commuters to exit.

Elsewhere during the club's victory parade on Sunday, aerial video footage showed four Arsenal buses slowly looping a five-mile circuit in north London as red smoke filled the streets to the sound of jubilated fans and their vuvuzelas. Tens of thousands of supporters lined the roads today as the Arsenal squad completed their victory laps despite last night's nail-biting Champions League final which saw this year's Premier League title winners lose to PSG on penalties.

One fan was seen climbing on top of an ambulance that had its blue lights flashing There were scenes of chaos across Arsenal's victory parade in north London on Sunday Pictured: A police officer falls down in the road as supporters attempt to gain entry to the Emirates Stadium grounds after the celebrations Shortly after the planned 2pm start time, the convoy emerged from Emirates Stadium. Manager Mikel Arteta and captain Martin Odegaard posed with the trophy gleaming between them.

Fans had travelled from far and wide to attend and roar on their heroes en route, with many taking up the best vantage points hours in advance. Flags, flares and a sea of red Arsenal shirts congregated on the tubes and buses of London to make their way to the route. The desperate disappointment of defeat in Budapest might have threatened to subdue the party atmosphere.

But that didn't seem to be the case, with scenes of pandemonium and jubilation in the capital. Arron Lapsley, 16, from Halifax, said: It's exciting. It's a good atmosphere. Everyone's having a really good time - it's a great day out.

It's a first time we've won a proper trophy for a lot of us. When asked if the victory parade was overshadowed by yesterday's loss against PSG, he continued: I thought it would have done but everyone's come out so it's amazing, a good atmosphere.

Riot police remained on standby with celebrations expected to go late into the night in Paris PSG fans saw themselves caught up in tear gas deployed by police officers His father Andy Lapsley, 54, added: It means a lot to be here but it's difficult to get tickets to games. We watched the Champions League last night, I think we won it, we played really well. Gutting to lose on penalties.

This year marks the first time in over 20 years that the English club last won the League title in the 2003/04 seaso





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