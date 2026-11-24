The US Department of Justice has indicted nine individuals for a major drug trafficking conspiracy in Akron, Ohio. The ring distributed methamphetamine and fentanyl from May 2025 to March 2026.

United States federal authorities have indicted nine individuals for their alleged roles in a significant drug trafficking conspiracy operating out of Akron, Ohio. The Department of Justice announced the unsealing of these charges on Tuesday, marking a major enforcement action against organized criminal networks in the region. The defendants face serious federal counts including conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and possession with intent to distribute.

Federal Charges And Defendant Details

The Department of Justice identified the primary conspirators as David Neal Jr., 36, of Akron, Jamere Thomas, 28, of Akron, and Dimichael Pettiford, 43, of Akron. Further defendants named in the indictments include Deangelo Roberson, 30, of Barberton, Jonathan Foreman, 53, of Akron, and Leslie Thomas, 45, of Akron. These individuals were charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.

Also read Mets Sign Tarik Skubal to Record Nine-Year, $450 Million Contract

Additional participants in the criminal enterprise include Marcus Brown, 49, of Akron, Donika Maxwell-Jones, 57, of Akron, and Michael Ayers, 50, of Akron. Federal prosecutors stated that several of these individuals were also charged with firearms offenses. These additional charges are due to prior criminal convictions that prohibit them from possessing weapons while involved in drug trafficking activities.

Operational Timeline And Seized Assets

The drug trafficking conspiracy was reportedly managed from multiple locations within Akron over a fourteen-month period. According to the Department of Justice, the operation was active from May 2025 through March 2026. This extended timeframe suggests a sustained and organized effort to distribute illegal narcotics to various markets in the area.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Members of the ring trafficked kilogram quantities of methamphetamine, along with fentanyl, carfentanil, and marijuana. The severity of these charges reflects the large volume of hard drugs involved in the conspiracy. Carfentanil is an extremely potent synthetic opioid often used in illegal drug mixes, posing a high risk of fatal overdose.

Investigation Results And Seizures

During the course of the federal investigation, authorities seized significant quantities of illegal substances and evidence. The Department of Justice reported that law enforcement recovered at least 4.5 kilograms of methamphetamine. This seizure represents a substantial portion of the drugs that were allegedly being distributed by the network.

In addition to the narcotics, investigators seized cash proceeds and several firearms linked to the criminal operation. The presence of firearms underscores the violent potential of the network and the risks associated with its distribution activities. The Department of Justice has not yet released detailed financial figures regarding the total value of the seized assets.

Legal Proceedings And Next Steps

The indictment marks the formal beginning of the legal process for all nine named defendants. Each individual will now face arraignment and subsequent court proceedings to answer to the federal charges. The Department of Justice will pursue maximum penalties where applicable given the severity of the offenses and the involvement of firearms.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Authorities expect the legal proceedings to continue through the upcoming months as evidence is presented and motions are filed. The outcome of this case may serve as a deterrent to other criminal organizations attempting to operate large-scale drug rings in Northeast Ohio. The Department of Justice continues to emphasize its commitment to dismantling these networks to improve public safety in Akron and surrounding communities.