Nina Dobrev and Olivia Wilde Redefine Summer Style with Loafers and Relaxed Denim

A detailed look at how Nina Dobrev and Olivia Wilde are blending comfort and sophistication through strategic outfit choices, highlighting the versatility of loafers and the appeal of relaxed white denim for a modern summer wardrobe.

Nina Dobrev has a knack for making classic basics feel fresh, and her latest outfit is proof. The actress stepped out in a coordinated denim look that felt equal parts polished and effortless, but it was her choice of footwear that really caught our attention.

Instead of sneakers or sandals, Dobrev reached for a dark wash denim jacket with a matching mini skirt, layering a crisp white T-shirt underneath for a casual touch. She finished the look with a white bucket bag and a pair of loafers that added just the right amount of sophistication. The combination struck the perfect balance between relaxed and refined, proving loafers deserve a spot in every summer wardrobe.

Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 10, 2026, but are subject to change. A similar pair of loafers on Amazon deliver a comparable aesthetic for just $35. Available in Dobrev's cream shade as well as several other neutral colors, the shoes come in sizes 5.5 to 13, including select wide-width options. Olivia Wilde has a knack for making unexpected outfit combinations feel completely natural.

The actress recently stepped out in a look that challenged one of fashion's long-standing rules: that sweatshirts are strictly casual. Instead, she paired a relaxed gray sweatshirt with tailored black slacks, proving that comfort and sophistication can absolutely coexist. What makes Dobrev's outfit work so well is the contrast. The mini skirt keeps the look playful and summery, while the loafers bring a dose of structure that makes the outfit feel more intentional.

It's a styling trick that's been gaining traction lately because it offers the comfort of a flat shoe while still looking put together. Many fashion influencers have noted that these loafers have the look of "an expensive pair," and added that she "always gets compliments" when she wears them. That's the dream combination, really: shoes that don't punish your feet by hour three, and shoes that strangers stop to ask about.

The best part is how versatile they are once they're in your closet. Pair them with denim shorts and a breezy button-down, style them with cropped trousers for the office or wear them with a mini skirt like Dobrev did for an easy summer outfit that feels both trendy and timeless. At just $34, they're an affordable way to recreate her look. Shailene Woodley just made a strong case for swapping skinny jeans for a looser silhouette this summer.

While many shoppers assume baggy white denim adds bulk, the actress proved the opposite: when styled correctly, relaxed white jeans can actually create a longer, leaner-looking frame. On June 3 in New York City, Woodley stepped out wearing a pair of loose white jeans paired with a simple top, demonstrating how the right fit and styling can produce a sliming effect.

This trend towards more comfortable, movement-friendly denim is gaining momentum as consumers prioritize both style and ease in their everyday wardrobes. The key is in the cut and the wash; high-waisted, straight-leg designs in a bright white or off-white shade help elongate the legs and provide a clean, streamlined silhouette. Woodley's appearance reinforces a broader shift in fashion towards pieces that offer both comfort and a flattering shape, making relaxed denim a top contender for the season





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Nina Dobrev Olivia Wilde Shailene Woodley Loafers Summer Fashion Denim Outfits Relaxed Style Wardrobe Versatility Affordable Fashion

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