Nimrods: Green Day-Inspired Road Trip Comedy Sets Theatrical Release

A new coming-of-age comedy titled Nimrods, inspired by Green Day's early touring years, follows three friends on a misguided road trip to open for the band. The film, produced in part by Green Day's members, celebrates the chaotic spirit of youth and rock 'n' roll.

Nimrods is a coming-of-age comedy film inspired by the early, real-life touring days of the legendary rock band Green Day . The story follows three teenage friends- Mason Thames , Kylr Coffman, and Ryan Foust-who embark on a chaotic cross-country road trip to Los Angeles.

The trio mistakenly believe their garage band has been selected to open for Green Day on New Year's Eve. Their journey, filled with rowdy and mischievous adventures, mirrors the rebellious spirit and van-dwelling existence that defined Green Day before their breakthrough with the 1994 Grammy-winning album Dookie. The film's official synopsis emphasizes its roots in the band's exploits, presenting a humorous and heartfelt portrait of youthful ambition and the unpredictable nature of chasing a dream.

The trailer highlights the comedic misunderstandings and wild antics that ensue as the friends navigate their way toward a concert they are certain is their big break. The project is produced by Tim Perell, Green Day members Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt, and Tre Cool, with Ryan Kroft, Michael Rapino, and Jonathan Daniel serving as executive producers. It is a collaboration between Inaugural Entertainment, Legion M, and Live Nation Studios.

Kevin Weisberg, CEO of Inaugural Entertainment, stated that Nimrods captures the humor, chaos, and rebellious energy that made Green Day a cultural phenomenon, aiming to deliver a theatrical experience that resonates with audiences. The film stands out as a music-centric comedy that blends nostalgia with original storytelling, offering a fictionalized yet affectionate take on the pre-fame struggles of one of punk rock's most iconic bands





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Nimrods Green Day Comedy Film Road Trip Mason Thames Billie Joe Armstrong Coming-Of-Age Inaugural Entertainment

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