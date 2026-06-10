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Nimrods: A Coming-of-Age Comedy Inspired by Green Day's Early Years

Comedy News

Nimrods: A Coming-of-Age Comedy Inspired by Green Day's Early Years
Green DayComedyRoad Trip
📆6/10/2026 3:43 PM
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47 sec. here / 10 min. at publisher
📊News: 50% · Publisher: 98%

Nimrods is a coming-of-age comedy that follows three friends who become convinced their band has landed the opportunity of a lifetime. Instead of verifying the details, they set off on a cross-country adventure that spirals out of control.

Believing you're about to open for Green Day is the kind of mistake that can either ruin your life or give you a great story to tell afterward.

The upcoming coming-of-age comedy Nimrods is betting on the latter. Inspired by Green Day's early years touring the country in a van, the movie follows three friends who become convinced their band has landed the opportunity of a lifetime. Instead of stopping to verify the details, they hit the road for Los Angeles and set off on a cross-country adventure that appears to spiral further out of control with every mile.

The project is led by Mason Thames, who continues to emerge as one of Hollywood's most in-demand young stars, alongside Kylr Coffman and Ryan Foust. Another popular young star, Mckenna Grace, also stars in the movie ahead of her turn as Daphne Blake in Netflix's new Scooby-Doo series. Nimrods combines a coming-of-age road trip story with the scrappy punk rock spirit that helped launch one of music's most successful bands. Now, audiences have gotten their best look yet at the adventure

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Green Day Comedy Road Trip Punk Rock Mason Thames Kylr Coffman Ryan Foust Mckenna Grace

 

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