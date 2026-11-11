Nima Momeni gets 16 years to life for murder of Cash App founder Bob Lee in San Francisco

Nima Momeni, the man convicted in the 2023 killing of Cash App founder Bob Lee in San Francisco​, was sentenced to 16 years to life in prison on Tuesday.

in December 2024 for fatally stabbing Lee in the city's East Cut neighborhood under the Bay Bridge in April 2023, a killing that fueled a"doom loop" narrative about San Francisco street crime following the COVID pandemic.

Aside from his work in creating the Cash App digital wallet, Lee was a former chief technology officer for e-commerce company Square, Inc. and was chief product officer of the cryptocurrency MobileCoin at the time of his death.. City officials aggresively pushed back against the sensationalist nature of the narrative, especially after it was quickly determined the stabbing was not a random street crime but rather stemming from a personal dispute.

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Sentencing in the case was delayed extensively following a series of post-trial manuevers from Momeni's defense team, which included motions for a new trial and a new group of defense attorneys. The judge ultimately dismissed the challenges and requests for a retrial. Man accused of fatally stabbing jogger Katie Suarez in Brooklyn indicted by grand juryLa Porte County Sheriff's Office identifies Carl David Phillips as killer in 1981 murder of Juanita Boyd