This fan would love to see Disney spend more money on its people and less on pursuing AI technology.

Disneyland is asking annual passholders to help test a new augmented reality game and artificial intelligence-powered personal assistant before the new mobile phone app is released to the general public.

called the Walt Disney Imagineering Lab. The purpose of the app is to allow Disneyland guests, starting with Magic Key holders, to help Imagineers fine-tune mobile applications for use in Disney’s theme parks.

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It’s not uncommon for parks to use focus groups and surveys to solicit feedback on new ideas, but it’s rare to see a park to open to a wide range of guests a feedback channel on a specific project in development, as Disney is doing with this new Imagineering app. The app features what Imagineers are calling experiments — specific applications that guests can use so that Imagineers can record information about their use, with a survey for more open-ended feedback at the end.

The initial experiment is an interactive game set in Disneyland’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge land that is testing WDI’s implementation of an augmented reality system. Since Disney is asking, here is my feedback: Why would anyone waste time in a theme park playing a mobile AR game?

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I understand that companies are trying to chase the success of Pokémon Go, but theme parks play better to their strengths when they encourage fans to put away their screens and embrace adventures with live character performers. Give us a Star Wars version of Knott’s Ghost Town Alive! , and I suspect that many fans would come to Disneyland just for that. Cell phone addiction is an existential problem for location-based entertainment such as Disneyland.

To their credit, the Imagineers I have talked with understand this problem. The second experiment that Disney invited me to test earlier this month addresses that with an AI agent park guide that can be used in the hands-free mode. Many of us are growing sick of the push for AI in everything. But to me, the big problem with AI isn’t a computer answering your questions, it’s AI companies stealing others’ work to get those answers.

Disney is not stealing anyone else’s information for its AI chatbot. It is using its own internal knowledge base. If this experiment can graduate to the Disneyland and Walt Disney World apps as a hand-free option that allows people to ask questions without staring at a phone screen for answers, that could be a good thing. But I think a better thing would be a modern theme park experience that doesn’t demand mobile phone use at all.

I would love to see some of the money going into AI development instead go to hiring and retaining more cast members to be in the park to engage with guests and answer their questions. Any idiot can create an AI app at this point — and many have, but few companies have the resources to create the human-driven experience that is Disneyland and other major theme parks.

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As the world becomes engulfed in AI slop, many of us long for human-driven experiences again. This is Disneyland’s great strength. If Disney wants feedback from its fans, well, this fan would love to see Disney spend more money on its people and less on pursuing AI technology.