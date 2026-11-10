Niles: Can closing a park help Six Flags get better?

The company plans to shutter California’s Great America in Santa Clara next year and is considering selling other parks as it looks to get out of more than $4 billion in debt.

Guests enter the California’s Great America amusement park in Santa Clara in 2021. Six Flags has announced that the park will close after Labor Day weekend in 2027.

Six Flags will close one of its four California theme parks next year. That’s just the latest sobering reminder for theme park fans that the industry’s post-pandemic exuberance has faded.under California’s Great America. With a leaseback deal set to expire in 2028, Six Flags decided to close the Bay Area theme park after the Labor Day weekend next year.

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The company last year closed a park in Maryland and this year sold six other parks around the country. Last week, Six Flags reported a drop in attendance for the third quarter of 2026, though the company’s attendance was up 1.2% for the first nine months of the year on a same-park basis. Elsewhere, SeaWorld owner United Parks & Resorts reported a 4.1% drop in attendance at its parks nationwide in the first nine months of the year.last month.

The TEA reported that attendance at United Parks properties dropped 7.6% in 2025, while Six Flags’ attendance dropped 5.8%. Those were the largest percentage drops among the top 10 amusement and theme park groups worldwide. Every one of the Six Flags and United Parks properties in the top 20 posted attendance declines, according to the TEA, led by 7.5% drop at Ohio’s Cedar Point. Six Flags Magic Mountain was down 4%, while Knott’s Berry Farm’s attendance declined 4.2%.

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The gap between Six Flags and United and their competition continues to grow. Disney still leads the industry, with attendance worldwide rising 1.1% last year.

Universal saw 5.4% growth, with the opening of the new Epic Universe park in Orlando making up for an 8% drop at Universal Studios Hollywood, which lost visitors for weeks early in the year due to the Palisades and Eaton fires.as it looks to raise cash to get out of more than $4 billion in debt. It also has promised a major transformation of its Magic Mountain park and plans new coasters at Magic Mountain and several other parks next year.

Some of the rides at California’s Great America might be able to be moved to other Six Flags parks around the country in 2028 — including, perhaps, the Bay Area’s other theme park, Six Flags Discovery Kingdom. I am less encouraged by United’s plans. The company confirmed that its planned new dark ride at SeaWorld Orlando that it originally announced for this year won’t open until 2027.

United promises an announcement for Busch Gardens Tampa later this month at the IAAPA Expo in Orlando, but otherwise a new motion-simulator theater show in Williamsburg, Virginia, is all else the company has to offer for 2027. Fans will determine the winners and losers in this business with their spending. As tough as it might seem to invest big money in new attractions right now, the parks that do will be the ones that survive into the 2030s and beyond.