At the theme park world’s big convention in Orlando, Disney showed once again just how far ahead of the rest of the industry it stands.

Dutch ridemaker Vekoma unveils the Thrill Glider roller coaster train coming to Six Flags Magic Mountain during the 2026 IAAPA Expo in Orlando, Florida. Last week, tens of thousands of theme park industry professionals gathered in Orlando for the annual IAAPA Expo.

The event is the industry’s largest annual convention, bringing attraction owners, designers, operators and suppliers from all over the world. Hours before the show floor opened, Disney released its latest quarterly and annual earnings report. With that, Disney showed once again just how far ahead of the rest of the industry it stands. Disney reported an all-time attendance record for its theme parks and cruise ships worldwide in its most recent fiscal year.

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As competitors reported softening in the market, Disney remained strong, growing its revenue and earnings. So what can the rest of the industry do? There’s no point in trying to beat or even catch Disney. With nearly 150 million visitors a year, Disney attracts 60 million more visitors than its closest competitor, according to the latest industry attendance report from the Themed Entertainment Association.

But a company does not need to beat Disney make money and ensure a strong future in the tourism business. IAAPA saw another round of project announcements and attraction reveals, as the industry looked ahead to what it will offer to entice fans to visit in 2027 and beyond. Six Flags Magic Mountain and coaster manufacturer Vekoma revealed the ride vehicle for their new The developer of long-delayed Mattel Adventure Park in Glendale, Ariz.

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, unveiled its plans to transform that project into Mattel City, an expanded destination with more coasters and thrill rides as well as the world’s first Barbie-themed hotel. SeaWorld owner United Parks showed off its rebranded United Parks Creative design division with announcements about upcoming attractions in Florida and Virginia. But Disney did not set records in 2026 with big new attractions.

While I am looking forward to all the new rides coming in 2027, what I really am looking for next year is to see more companies develop the consistency that has driven Disney’s recent success. Last week, Disney announced that it would take Walt Disney World’s Pirates of the Caribbean ride down for an extended refurbishment. Imagineers are planning a variety of enhancements to the ride, much like they did with Orlando’s Big Thunder Mountain Railroad earlier this year.

Disney this year also transformed its Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster to a Muppets theme to boost its appeal. Shiny new rides and shows bring in crowds for one season, but a park needs to keep those attractions fresh to draw fans year after year. That’s been a problem at Six Flags and SeaWorld parks, and that shows in weak attendance numbers. Disney also has shown an obsession attention to reading the marketplace.

Other companies complain about inclement weather, but Disney fights Orlando’s oppressive summer heat with targeted deals to encourage fans to visit Walt Disney World. No one has Disney’s IP and budget. But anyone can copy its strategy. Taking care of the little stuff can pay off even better than the big hits.