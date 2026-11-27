Chic co-founder Nile Rodgers shares heartfelt memories and photos of guitarist Andy Taylor after the Duran Duran member's death, honoring their lasting musical bond.

Legendary producer and Chic founder Nile Rodgers has issued a heartfelt tribute to Duran Duran guitarist Andy Taylor, confirming the rock star has passed away. The announcement brings a wave of profound grief to the music community, as Rodgers shared personal reflections on a friendship that spanned decades of iconic hits. The news marks a devastating chapter for the British new wave legends, who are already reeling from significant changes within their lineup.

Rodgers took to social media to express his deep sorrow, writing that he heard the news of Taylor's death while sleeping the previous night. He recalled the countless great days and nights they shared together, emphasizing the joy and happiness that defined their time in the spotlight. The producer, who identifies as a cancer survivor, added a layer of personal resilience to his mourning as he celebrated the enduring bond between the two musicians.

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The bond between Rodgers and the Taylor brothers is rooted in a history of collaborative success that shaped the sound of the 1980s. Their professional relationship began with Duran Duran's first United States number one hit, The Reflex, which was released in 1984. This early collaboration established a creative synergy that would go on to influence countless tracks and define the era's musical landscape.

The connection deepened when Chic bass player Bernard Edwards produced the 1985 debut album for the supergroup The Power Station. This project brought together Andy Taylor, his brother John Taylor, English singer Robert Palmer, and American drummer Tony Thompson. Rodgers provided informal assistance on the project, which yielded major hits including Some Like It Hot and a cover of Marc Bolan's Get It On.

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This month has been particularly heartbreaking for fans of the band, known as Duranies, due to a series of high-profile losses and departures. Earlier in this difficult period, founding drummer Roger Taylor announced his retirement from performing, ending a storied career filled with massive commercial successes. The decision to hang up his sticks comes after a legacy that includes defining the sound of a generation.

Roger Taylor's departure follows a career that saw Duran Duran dominate the charts with number one hits like The Reflex and A View to a Kill in 1985. The band's enduring popularity is evidenced by their second album, Rio, which entered the Billboard 200 in 1982 and remained on the chart for an impressive 128 weeks. This longevity underscores the massive cultural impact of their work during the 1980s.

Andy Taylor played a pivotal role in crafting Duran Duran's sound during the first half of the 1980s. His distinctive guitar work and rockstar swagger helped define the iconic aesthetic of the period, adding true grit to the band's polished pop image. He had two stints with the group, contributing significantly to their all-conquering run through the decade.

Despite his illness preventing him from attending, Taylor was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2022. His bandmates revealed the extent of his health struggles for the first time during their induction speech, marking a somber moment in their celebration of the group's enduring success and influence on global music culture.

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Rodgers shared a happy snapshot from the 1980s to commemorate their friendship, captioning the image with a message about guitarist brothers. He stated that this image captures the way he will always think of them during their collaborative peak. The tribute highlights how their two bands remain forever linked through these historic and beloved recordings.

Rodgers concluded his message with a declaration of true family, peace, and eternal love, underscoring the deep personal respect he holds for his late friend and colleague. The outpouring of grief from the music world reflects the lasting impact of Taylor's contributions to rock history and the enduring legacy of the groups he helped build.

As the community comes to terms with the loss, the focus remains on celebrating the vibrant life and incredible talent of Andy Taylor. His work with Duran Duran and The Power Station continues to resonate with new generations of fans, ensuring that his musical legacy endures long after his passing. The unity of artists like Rodgers and the surviving members of Duran Duran stands as a testament to the power of their shared creative journey.