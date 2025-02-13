Nikon Unveils New Nikkor Z 28-135mm f/4 PZ Lens: A Versatile Tool for Video Creators

Nikon introduces the Nikkor Z 28-135mm f/4 PZ lens, a powerful and lightweight option designed to meet the needs of modern video professionals. This lens offers a range of advanced features, including precise manual controls, optimized autofocus for video, and a unique power zoom functionality for versatile shooting.

The Nikkor Z 28-135mm f/4 PZ lens is designed to be a versatile tool for video professionals, particularly those working on smaller productions or as solo videographers. Nikon highlights its lightweight construction and cinematic qualities. The lens features a distinct yellow ring around the bayonet mount and bold typography on the barrel, immediately signaling its production-ready nature.

The company emphasizes that the lens was designed with cinematographers and videographers in mind, incorporating an updated design and precise controls to streamline workflows. This lens boasts a range of features aimed at enhancing video capture. It utilizes 18 elements arranged in 13 groups and an aperture range of f/4 to f/22 through a nine-bladed diaphragm. Nikon's Meso Amorphous Coating is applied to minimize reflections, effectively reducing ghosting and flaring. The autofocus system leverages a stepping motor actuator and is optimized for video, promising to suppress focus breathing. The minimum focus distance varies depending on the focal length, ranging from 13.3 inches (0.34 meters) in the 28mm to 50mm range to 22.4 inches (0.57 meters) in the telephoto range.Customizable L-Fn buttons are strategically placed on the side and top of the lens for added control. A linear MF drive enables smooth manual focusing, and the internal zoom mechanism allows for changes in the angle of view without shifting the optic's center of gravity. The lens stands out for its power zoom functionality, controllable via a zoom rocker on the lens body or remotely using NX Tether, SnapBridge, or NX Field from a computer, smartphone, or tablet. It also works seamlessly with Nikon's video grip accessory. The Nikkor Z 28-135mm f/4 PZ offers 11 selectable zoom speeds and a synchro mode that allows simultaneous optical zoom and Hi-Res Zoom using a single control while recording video. The tripod foot is removable and the lens ships with a rectangular HB-116 lens hood featuring a filter adjustment window for convenient access to the front of the lens even with the hood attached. The Nikkor Z 28-135mm f/4 PZ lens will be available in April 2025 for $2,599.95





