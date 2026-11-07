Nikola Kusturica shines in No. 22 UCLA's blowout victory over North Florida

Nikola Kusturica finishes with 29 points and six rebounds as UCLA men's basketball improves to 2-0 with a 114-63 win over North Florida.

UCLA forward Nikola Kusturica reacts after making a three-pointer during a 114-63 win over North Florida at Pauley Pavilion on Friday night. Nikola Kusturica puts on a dominant display in the first half, scoring 26 of his 29 points on perfect shooting in the first half of UCLA’s 114-63 win over North Florida.

The 17-year-old freshman from Serbia shot nine of nine from the floor, four for four from three-point range and hit all four of his free throws as the Bruins turned a one-point deficit into a 52-20 halftime lead. UCLA ran off 35 straight points, starting with Kusturica’s three consecutive three-pointers and ending with his two free throws. In between, the 6-foot-9 swingman slammed down a pair of one-handed dunks as the student section chanted “MVP! MVP!

Also read Nikola Kusturica Scores 29 Points as UCLA Bruins Crush North Florida 114-63

”Trent Perry scored 21 points for No. 22 UCLA, which opened the season with an impressive victory over the No. 5 Arizona Wildcats. The Bruins’ first-half spurt was the second-longest unanswered run in Division I play since the start of the 2018-19 season. Kusturica finally missed on a three-point attempt in the opening minutes of the second half. Brandon Williams grabbed the offensive rebound and scored anyway.

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The Bruins kept up their offensive spree after halftime. They opened on a 17-4 run, including 11 in a row, for a 69-24 lead, with Kusturica dunking and hitting a free throw after being fouled. He sat down for good with 12:46 remaining. Kusturica finished with six rebounds, three assists, two blocks, one steal and no turnovers in 23 minutes.

The Bruins were coming off a nine-point win over No. 5 Arizona in Las Vegas to open the season. Kusturica had 10 points, five rebounds, three blocks and two steals in his collegiate debut. North Florida made it a game in the opening minutes after falling behind by seven points. They outscored the Bruins 13-5, including eight in a row, to lead 18-17.