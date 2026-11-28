Nikola Jokic Surges Up NBA MVP Ladder After Stellar Week
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic has climbed into the top three of the MVP race, tied with Jayson Tatum, following a dominant performance against the Chicago Bulls that included 37 points, 18 rebounds, and 11 assists.
Nov 24, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic reacts to a foul called in the second half against the Dallas Mavericks at Ball Arena.
Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Denver Nuggets got off to a slow start this season, with three-time MVP Nikola Jokic especially not playing up to his usual expectations. After their first ten games, the Nuggets had a 6-4 record, and. Now, six games later, Jokic is surging up the MVP ladder and proving why he is still one of the league's best players.
"Jokić continues to deliver at a high rate, leading the league in triple-doubles and among the leaders in double-doubles. In addition, among the top 15 scorers in the league, only Luka and Scottie Barnes average more steals per game than the three-time MVP. Jokić is obviously coming off a stellar week when he cemented his place on the Ladder.
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