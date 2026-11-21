Nikola Jokic had 26 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds as the Denver Nuggets defeated the Houston Rockets 133-124 in a back-and-forth NBA Cup game

each scored 19 for the Nuggets in a matchup that featured 32 lead changes and 17 ties. Neither team led by more than five until there was 2:01 remaining.had 14 points and seven assists.

Jokic scored 24 points in the second half, including 18 in the third quarter. , who played the first quarter in goggles after sustaining a scratched cornea in a win Wednesday against Indiana, led the way for Houston with 28 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for his second triple-double this season. , who also had nine assists. Their backups, however, provided only 12 points and combined to miss 13 of 17 shots.

Also read Jokic scores 24, Murray adds 21; Nuggets rally from 17-point deficit to beat Celtics 105-101

After a 20-foot jumper by VanVleet extended Houston’s lead to five with 5:10 left, Denver countered with 10 straight points in 1:55 and finished the game on a 23-9 run. It was the second meeting in 11 days between the teams. Houston won the first one, 110-100, on Nov. 9.

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