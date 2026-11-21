Nikola Jokic scored 24 of his 26 points in the second half as Denver erased a five-point deficit with five minutes to go Friday at Ball Arena against the Rockets.

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić looks to pass the ball as Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun, left, defends in the second half of an NBA Cup basketball game Friday, Nov. 20, 2026, in Denver.

In one of the most thrilling back-and-forth games of the season, Denver rode its depth in the first half and Nikola Jokic in the second half to a 133-124 win over the Houston Rockets. Jokic scored 24 of his 26 points after halftime, also finishing with seven rebounds and 10 assists. Christian Braun went for 19 points, five rebounds, three assists and four steals. Cam Johnson matched him with 19 points and six assists.

Also read Jokic scores 24, Murray adds 21; Nuggets rally from 17-point deficit to beat Celtics 105-101

He was a team-best plus-20. The Nuggets moved to 2-0 in the NBA Cup group stage, bringing them into a tie with Dallas for first place in their group. The Mavericks visit Ball Arena next Tuesday for a critical tie-breaking game, then Denver will finish the group stage in Utah next Friday.

First, the Nuggets survived the first game of the NBA season with 30 lead changes. The 30th occurred with 3:03 remaining in the third quarter. The final count was 32, with 17 ties as well. Neither team led by more than five until 2:01 to go in the fourth, when Jokic made a pair of free throws to cap a 12-2 run and put the Nuggets up 124-117.

They trailed 115-110 with five minutes left. Aaron Gordon drew a foul to get their run started. Johnson cut through the middle for a layup, courtesy of a nice Jokic assist. Jamal Murray, who had one of his quietest nights of the season, buried a go-ahead 18-footer.

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Braun returned an interception for a dunk and let out a scream. Jokic and Rockets point guard Fred VanVleet spent the third trading blows. Jokic scored 18, mostly from floater range, where the impeccable touch that has eluded him early this season returned. VanVleet got into a rhythm from midrange and scored 13 in the frame, pulling up around ball screens and handoffs that Murray couldn’t fight over.

Houston’s 42 points in the quarter were the most Denver has allowed in any quarter this season. It ended with a 7-0 Rockets run, setting up a critical stretch of non-Jokic minutes with Denver down 102-99. David Adelman gambled. He rolled out the same all-bench lineup that managed to go plus-two in a nearly four-minute stint during the first half, despite being matched up against two Houston starters .

Those first-half minutes had been an impressive group effort: DeRozan racked up nine points, Tyus Jones dished three assists, Marvin Bagley III made his first 3-pointer of the season and battled defensively against Sengun in the post, compiling three rebounds and as many fouls. This time? Another improbable plus-two, spanning five minutes. Bagley knocked down another corner three.

DeRozan got to the rim and to the foul line. Rookie Trevon Brazile chipped in two timely blocked shots. The Nuggets survived defensively by putting Houston in the bonus. On paper, the Rockets were a nightmare matchup for Denver.

They’re the best team in the NBA on the offensive glass , like they were last year , like they were the year before that . The Nuggets entered play ranked 21st in defensive rebounding rate . When last they met in Houston two weeks ago, Jokic grabbed 14 defensive rebounds, but his teammates combined for only 18, including five from Gordon and Johnson.

Denver got outscored 24-11 in second-chance points that night, losing the overall rebounding battle 50-39. And that was without Steven Adams, who’s arguably the best offensive rebounder on the planet but was sidelined by an injury.

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“It’s not about double-teaming him; you have to tip the ball out,” Adelman said. “It makes no sense to try to physically engage him as a 200-pound man. ” Adams is about 280, and fully capable of complementing the 270-pound Sengun in double-big lineups. Both of them were questionable Friday — Adams nursing a quad injury, Sengun a black eye — but they suited up in the end, giving Denver a much-needed litmus test on the glass.

“It’s going to be a consistent conversation every night,” Adelman said, “because more and more teams are sending bodies. ” Ironically, the Rockets’ offensive rebounding turned out to be a non-story for most of the night — because they weren’t missing any shots. They shot 55% from the field and only snatched nine offensive boards, turning them into 12 second-chance points.

Daron Holmes II, Bryce Hopkins and Ryan Nembhard have spent this week in Grand Rapids with Denver’s G League affiliate, but Nembhard was called back up to the big leagues ahead of Friday’s game. With Tyus Jones struggling recently in the backup point guard role, it raised questions as to whether Nembhard might be factoring into Adelman’s rotation. But Jones still played against Houston, contributing five points.

“Getting Ryan back to be the third point guard in situations if we need it, it’s comfortable for me,” Adelman said. “… Ryan, from what I watched, and the reports from Ryan Bowen, were all very positive. He really led that team. He’s got that kind of personality.

” Hopkins, he said, is staying in the G League for now because the Nuggets want him to get heavy playing time. The rookie’s minutes have been spotty in the NBA so far, though he’s made the most of them.

“We think Bryce has a future with us, and I have him in the back of my mind all the time. … I think it’s good for him to go play,” Adelman said.

“Because he has a legit opportunity with us to possibly break through, and I can’t have him sitting here night after night. … I just think out of fairness to him and what we think he can be, go down there, don’t be a role player, be aggressive. See what you can do. Put the ball in his hands a little bit. I think that’s good for him. ”