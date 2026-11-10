Nikola Jokic Eyes Free Agency as Denver Nuggets Await His Contract Decision

Nikola Jokic will decline his 2027-28 player option to reach free agency, while the Denver Nuggets could offer a five-year deal worth about $360 million.

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic is weighing his options after turning down contract extensions in each of the past two offseasons. Jokic has confirmed that he plans to wait until next offseason to sign a new deal with the Nuggets, a choice that requires him to decline his 2027-28 player option. The update follows an October 30, 2026 photo of Jokic during a game against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

The decision means Jokic would reach unrestricted free agency and could sign with another team if he changes his mind about staying in Denver. Rumors about his future have continued to circulate, keeping the Nuggets and rival front offices focused on his next move.

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Jokic Declines Player Option to Reach Free Agency

Nikola Jokic will decline his 2027-28 player option so that he can reach unrestricted free agency next offseason. Declining the option is the step that gives the three-time MVP the freedom to negotiate with any team.

Jokic has spent the last 12 years with the Nuggets, and the franchise has been his only NBA home during that span. Rather than signing an extension now, he has chosen to delay the negotiation until the next offseason, when a new contract can be finalized.

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Jokic has also said he will sign with the Nuggets next offseason if Denver wants him to stay. That statement places the next major move in the hands of the Nuggets organization, while Jokic keeps his own timeline.

Analysts and Executives Debate Jokic's Open Path

Kawakami, a commentator who has followed the Nuggets closely, said rival teams should keep an open mind about pursuing Jokic. He described Jokic as very likely to return to Denver, but added that nothing is guaranteed about him signing a long extension with the franchise.

Kawakami has heard this speculation for a while and called the situation an open thing. He stressed that Jokic is a free agent, which means the Nuggets cannot assume he will re-sign without a formal agreement.

An NBA executive offered a different view, arguing that every front office in the league should constantly be thinking about how to add Jokic. The executive suggested that the interest from rival teams is a natural response to a player of Jokic's stature.

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Even so, the Nuggets are not expected to let their franchise center leave without a fight. Jokic has consistently told the organization that he does not want to leave, which many observers see as the strongest signal of his intentions.

A Five-Year Nuggets Deal Could Be Worth About $360 Million

Staying in Denver would make Jokic eligible for a historic five-year contract worth about $360 million. That figure is the central financial incentive tying the two-time pursuit of his future to the Nuggets.

For Nuggets fans, the next several months will remain a major topic of discussion until Jokic signs a contract. The rumors may continue, but the franchise's path to contention depends heavily on keeping its three-time MVP center in place.

Given his long history in Denver and his stated preference to stay, the most likely outcome described in the report is that Jokic signs a new deal with the Nuggets next offseason. Until that signing happens, however, the question of where Jokic will play remains officially open.