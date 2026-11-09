Nikola Jokic Among Nuggets Starters on Loaded Injury Report vs. Rockets

The Denver Nuggets listed all five starters on their injury report against the Houston Rockets.

Mar 11, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic during the first quarter against the Houston Rockets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Denver Nuggets have won four of their last five games to find some rhythm after a rocky start, but are now heading into one of their toughest matchups of the early season.

DespiteThe Rockets have been one of the league's best teams this season, winning seven of their first eight games before dropping their last two. This is obviously a tall task for the Nuggets, and to make matters worse, they could be severely shorthanded. Nov 4, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic during the first half against the Toronto Raptors at Ball Arena.

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Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect How often does an NBA team list all five of their starters on the injury report? Well, the Nuggets are likely doing something very rare ahead of Monday's game. Headlined by their star duo of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, the Nuggets could be without all five starters against the Rockets and sixth man DeMar DeRozan.

Denver's full injury report:Julian Strawther - OUT It's already feeling like last season for the Nuggets. Last year, they had several of these games where it was up to the deep-bench players to step up because the starters were injured, but we can hope this will not be one of those games.

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They have alreadyThe Nuggets are likely listing all of these players as questionable in case their travel issues cause problems for them, as the last thing they want to do is risk further injuries. It would be surprising to see all six of them downgraded to out, but this could be a situation where the team plays it safe for guys like Gordon and Johnson, who haveUnlike the Nuggets, the Rockets are actually healthy for Monday's matchup.

They are likely licking their lips while looking at Denver's injury report, but of course, no win is free in the NBA. Even if the Nuggets are missing their entire starting lineup, these upsets happen all the time across the league. Still, the Rockets have an obvious health advantage.

Houston's full injury report:The Rockets have been largely led by Alperen Sengun and Kevin Durant this season, but guys like Amen Thompson, Jabari Smith Jr., and Fred VanVleet have all stepped up to help Houston have the league's second-best offense and a top-ten defense. With or without their starters, this will be a challenging game for the Nuggets, but we can hope they at least have a chance to win with Jokic, Murray, and company suiting up.