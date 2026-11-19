Nicholas Perry reveals constant nerve pain and depression following complications from his second vertical torsoplasty, leaving him unable to perform daily tasks.

Internet personality Nicholas Perry, widely known by his online alias Nikocado Avocado, is currently enduring severe physical agony and emotional distress following complications from recent plastic surgery. The Florida-born content creator, who initially gained global fame for his extreme eating challenges, announced that he has been left with constant nerve damage that has rendered him unable to sleep or perform basic daily activities.

Perry first captured a massive audience by posting videos of himself consuming enormous quantities of food. However, in 2024, he made a significant lifestyle change and privately lost a staggering amount of weight, dropping from 411lbs to 158lbs. This transformation involved shedding over two hundred pounds, but it also resulted in approximately 10lbs of sagging excess skin that required medical intervention to remove.

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Details Of The Surgical Complications

The core of Perry's current medical crisis stems from his second vertical torsoplasty, a body-contouring procedure he underwent in September 2026. This surgery is designed to remove excess skin and fat along the sides, back, or front of the torso. Perry had originally hoped the procedure would remove only two pounds of excess skin, but complications arising around his armpit area led to suspected nerve compression.

As a direct result of these surgical complications, the influencer began experiencing excruciating pain down his left side. He reported suffering from significant numbness in his thumb and index finger, which has severely impacted his motor functions. The nerve damage has been so severe that it has caused him to require emergency medical intervention to attempt relief from the ongoing physical trauma.

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Perry's Ongoing Medical Struggles

In an emotional update posted to YouTube earlier this month, Perry described his current state as a nightmare, stating he had not slept in actual weeks due to the intensity of his pain. He explained that he underwent an emergency decompression surgery, during which his medical team removed sutures, scar tissue, fluid, and a small vein that was potentially compressing the nerve. Despite this invasive procedure, the outcome has not provided the relief he was hoping for.

Perry revealed that two weeks after his revision surgery, he remains in the same level of unbearable agony. He expressed that the constant pain is preventing him from performing normal tasks such as riding his bike, driving a car, unloading the dishwasher, or folding clothes. He described feeling unstable and unable to type on his phone without experiencing horrible stabbing sensations in his fingers, leading to significant frustration and physical limitation.

Impact On Mental Health And Future Outlook

The prolonged physical suffering has had a profound impact on Perry's mental health, with the content creator admitting that he feels he is now developing depression. In a lengthy post on Facebook, he shared that he cannot even think clearly and often sits rocking back and forth while holding himself. He expressed deep regret over the surgeries and asked God for a sign that the pain would eventually stop.

Compounding his physical and emotional distress, Perry stated that he has struggled to secure an appointment with a neurologist to properly address the nerve issues. It remains unclear whether the original problem caused by the surgery has been fully resolved or if further intervention will be required. For now, the former mukbang star continues to live in constant pain, urging viewers to understand the severe risks associated with extensive body-contouring procedures.