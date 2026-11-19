YouTuber Nicholas Perry details excruciating nerve damage and surgical complications following his 250lb weight loss journey, leaving him unable to perform daily tasks.

Popular content creator Nicholas Perry, widely known by his online alias Nikocado Avocado, has disclosed that he is suffering from severe, constant pain following a series of plastic surgeries intended to remove excess skin after his dramatic weight loss. The Florida native, who previously gained international recognition for his mukbang eating challenges, revealed that his attempt to address the physical aftermath of dropping from 411lbs to 158lbs has resulted in significant medical complications and chronic agony.

Perry first constructed his massive digital audience by filming himself consuming large quantities of food, a format that helped him accumulate a dedicated following over several years. However, the narrative shifted significantly in 2024 when he privately began a rigorous weight loss regimen that allowed him to shed an astonishing 253 pounds. After achieving this milestone, he disclosed to his viewers that he was left with approximately 10lbs of sagging skin, prompting his decision to pursue multiple surgical interventions on his neck, face, and abdomen to correct the appearance of his body.

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Medical Complications And Surgical Interventions

The core of Perry's current health crisis stems from a procedure identified as a vertical torsoplasty, a body-contouring surgery he underwent in September 2026. During this operation, he aimed to remove an estimated two pounds of excess skin from his torso. Unfortunately, complications arose specifically around his armpit area, which allegedly led to suspected nerve compression. This unexpected outcome has triggered excruciating pain down his left side, accompanied by noticeable numbness in his thumb and index finger, severely impacting his physical well-being.

Describing his physical state in a candid update, Perry stated that he has not slept in weeks and has never experienced such intense discomfort in his life. He emphasized that the pain is constant and unbearable, noting that it is simply not okay for him to be living in such a painful condition. The influencer expressed deep regret over the decision to undergo these procedures, describing his current reality as a nightmare that has left him questioning the trajectory of his health and happiness.

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Failed Revision Surgery And Ongoing Agony

In an effort to alleviate the symptoms caused by the initial surgery, Perry underwent an emergency decompression procedure. This revision surgery was designed to remove sutures, scar tissue, fluid, and a small vein that may have been compressing the affected nerve. Despite this aggressive medical intervention, Perry reported that two weeks after the operation, he remains in the exact same level of pain, with no significant improvement in his condition. The failure of this secondary procedure has left him feeling trapped in a cycle of suffering with no clear resolution in sight.

The physical limitations Perry now faces are profound and have disrupted his ability to perform basic daily activities. He explained that he is too unstable to drive a car and cannot ride his bicycle due to the severity of his pain. Furthermore, he struggles to complete simple household tasks such as unloading the dishwasher or folding clothes. Even minor actions like typing on his phone result in horrible, stabbing sensations in his fingers, making it impossible for him to engage in normal digital communication or work.

Impact On Mental Health And Medical Access

Beyond the physical torment, Perry has openly discussed the deteriorating impact of his chronic pain on his mental health. He admitted to feeling depressed and described moments of deep despair, stating that he cannot even think clearly due to the overwhelming distress. In his emotional posts, he shared that he often sits rocking back and forth, holding himself while praying for a sign that his pain will subside. This emotional toll highlights the severe psychological burden that accompanies his unresolved physical injuries.

Compounding his suffering is the difficulty Perry has faced in securing specialized medical care. He revealed that he has struggled to obtain an appointment with a neurologist to properly assess the nerve damage and determine if the original problem has been fully resolved. With no clear path to recovery or adequate specialist support, Perry remains in a state of uncertainty, leaving his long-term prognosis and ability to return to his previous lifestyle highly questionable.