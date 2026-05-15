Nikki Sanderson Celebrates 'Epic' Baby Shower with Anthony Quinlan: Exclusive Details

Nikki Sanderson, 42, and her partner Anthony Quinnlan, 41, have welcomed their first child, a son, after hosting a baby shower at Barca bar in Manchester. The soap star looked glamorous in a baby blue dress, and Anthony gifted her an emotional Louis Vuitton handbag during the celebrations. In a touching Instagram post, Nikki expressed her gratitude for her beloved partner's thoughtful gift, stating, 'I am so lucky to have such wonderful people in my life.' The couple's joyous news of their fatherhood was met with double happiness, as they took delight in discovering their new addition and wholeheartedly expressed their love for their first child.

Nikki Sanderson, a soap star known for her role as Maxine Minniver in 'Hollyoaks,' celebrated her baby shower with Anthony Quinlan, her partner, before welcoming their first child, a baby boy .

The couple is yet to reveal the little one's name. Their intimate gathering took place at Barca bar in Manchester, where they created a blue balloon arch, arranged a birthday cake, and enjoyed a lively dance party. Their love lives may be filled with joy, but they're experienced a heart-wrenching experience. When Anthony presented Nikki with a Louis Vuitton handbag during the celebration, it caused an emotional reaction.

In a touching Instagram post, Nikki shared her gratitude for her beloved partner's thoughtful gift, stating, 'I am so lucky to have such wonderful people in my life.

' The post also showed a glimpse of their joyful baby shower, where the couple was surrounded by friends and family. Just a few days shy of their due date, the baby boy finally arrived, filling their lives with more joy than they ever imagined. Previously, Nikki was expressing her delight and excitement about their pregnancy, announcing it to the world last month via Instagram, alongside a touching photograph of the baby boy.

The news of their parenthood was met with dual happiness - from the moment of discovery, as they found out about the new addition to their lives and the joy of welcoming their first child. Well-wishes and congratulatory messages have been coming in since this magical moment in their lives. The recent events for Nikki and Anthony's family and friends fill their lives with an overwhelming feeling of love. To know their story, you can refer to their Instagram account.



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Baby Shower Blue Balloon Arch Birth Announcement Baby Boy Gifting Partnership Message Of Gratitude Louis Vuitton Handbag

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