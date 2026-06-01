Nikki Sanderson and Anthony Quinlan Name Newborn Son Anthony James Quinlan

Nikki Sanderson and Anthony Quinlan have introduced their first child, a son named Anthony James Quinlan. The name honors both his father and Nikki's brother. The baby was born on April 19, weighing 7 lbs 9 oz. The couple shared joyful details about the birth, the baby shower, and their relationship journey.

Nikki Sanderson and Anthony Quinlan have revealed their newborn baby son's name, sharing its 'very special' meaning with fans. The couple announced that their firstborn child is named Anthony James Quinlan .

Baby Anthony arrived on April 19, weighing a healthy 7 pounds and 9 ounces. Nikki, age 42, explained the choice to OK! magazine: 'He's named after his dad and my brother James. Two very special men.

' Throughout the pregnancy, they affectionately referred to the baby as 'Mini Quinny. ' Now, friends and family have already created a variety of nicknames for the infant, including AJ and Tony. Anthony, 41, noted that some even call him 'Little Toe,' a playful nod to his own childhood nickname. He expressed his joy, stating, 'I love the fact that he's got my name.

' Before the birth, Nikki hosted a lavish baby shower at Barca bar in Manchester. The event featured a blue balloon arch, a custom cake, and dancing. She looked radiant in a pale blue dress, coordinating with Anthony, who also wore the color. During the celebration, Anthony presented Nikki with an emotional gift-a Louis Vuitton handbag.

Nikki later shared on social media: 'Before our little man arrived there was a baby shower… my baby shower… and it was EPIC. Being surrounded by all my loved ones celebrating our son and his upcoming birth was a dream. I am so lucky and grateful to have such wonderful people in my life. He… and I.. were spoilt rotten.

Thank you to my amazing partner, baby daddy, best friend Anthony Quinlan for spoiling me. Having you pop in to see us all made my day… then you go and make me cry (happy tears) by gifting me the most beautiful bag. I'm one lucky lady and I love you.

' The couple first announced the birth on Instagram last month, writing alongside a photo: 'Happy due date little man. You blessed our lives a few days earlier than expected and filled our world with so much joy. Daddy and mummy love you so much son.

' Nikki, who departed her long-running Hollyoaks role as Maxine Minniver in April of the previous year, had previously shared their excitement about starting a family. In an interview with The Mirror, she said they were 'over the moon' upon learning of the pregnancy and anticipated a 'lovely little spring baby.

' Nikki and Anthony's relationship began in early 2022. Anthony later spoke to The Sun about their romance, confessing he had long admired her.

'I've always fancied her. She's mega hot, right?

' he said. He detailed how their connection grew: 'We've known each other for years... There were rumours we met at the gym, which we had a bit of a laugh about. I slid into the DMs and that was it.

I was lucky enough to get a date and the rest is history. All I can say is I'm really, really happy and she's a very special girl. She's lovely.





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Nikki Sanderson Anthony Quinlan Newborn Baby Name Anthony James Quinlan Hollyoaks Baby Shower Louis Vuitton Relationship

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