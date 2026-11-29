Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley publicly criticized President Donald Trump for intervening in Nvidia's leadership and holding stock, calling for Congress to stop trading.

Former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley delivered a sharp critique of President Donald Trump on Sunday during a broadcast appearance on NBC News' Meet the Press. Her comments directly addressed the recent reinstatement of Nvidia chief executive officer Jensen Huang, arguing that the White House should not interfere in corporate leadership decisions or maintain financial stakes in firms linked to national security. This political friction emerged just days before Huang is scheduled to testify before Congress regarding U.S. export controls and an ongoing federal investigation into whether advanced artificial intelligence chips were diverted to China.

Executive Intervention And Corporate Governance

Nikki Haley stated clearly during the interview that she does not believe an American president should ever dictate to a private company who should lead it. She further argued that government officials should not tell private companies that they are immune to scrutiny in the name of boosting the economy or corporate profits. She characterized such actions as wrong and unnecessary, asserting that the government should not get into the business of managing private corporate structures. Her remarks highlight a growing concern among some Republicans about the boundary between executive power and private sector autonomy.

Also read Trump Faces 25% Removal Odds as Nvidia Espionage Scandal Hits Critical Juncture

The controversy stems from Huang stepping down earlier this month following reports of an extramarital affair with Alice Huang, a former executive at a Singapore-based firm. U.S. officials have suspected that this firm has ties to Chinese intelligence, raising significant national security alarms. However, Nvidia's board of directors unanimously reinstated Huang just eleven days after his initial departure, even while the federal probe remained unfinished. Reports from Semafor indicate that President Trump dialed into a board meeting to urge the directors to bring Huang back to his position.

White House Defense And Ethical Concerns

President Donald Trump subsequently told CNBC that he had spoken directly with Nvidia's directors and convinced them to reinstate Huang. The White House confirmed his active involvement in the matter. White House communications director Steven Cheung previously told Newsweek that President Trump was totally involved and described the board's decision as great. Cheung added that the administration believes they have to protect their geniuses in the technology sector. The president also celebrated the reinstatement on his social media platform, Truth Social, calling Jensen Huang a great patriot and a national treasure.

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Despite the White House defense, the situation has sparked broader ethical debates regarding financial conflicts of interest. Recent federal disclosures revealed that accounts linked to Donald Trump purchased up to $380,000 in Nvidia shares weeks before Huang's resignation. Nikki Haley criticized this practice, stating it is wrong that the government is investing in private-sector businesses. She called on all members of Congress to stop trading individual stocks, emphasizing that public servants must divest to avoid any question of personal motives affecting national security decisions.

Stakeholder Positions And Congressional Pushback

Nikki Haley, who served in the first Trump administration and challenged him in the 2024 Republican presidential primary before endorsing him, outlined a clear path forward for lawmakers. She urged all members of Congress, both Republican and Democrat, to commit to stopping stock trading completely. She emphasized that they need to commit to transparency and avoid closed-door discussions about economic matters. Her goal is to ensure that the American people do not doubt the integrity of their representatives when decisions impact the national economy or security. She hopes that Republicans will lead this charge for ethical reform.

White House Defends Intervention National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett defended President Trump's outreach to Nvidia's board during an appearance on CNN's State of Union. Hassett stated that the president sought to ensure directors had accurate context amid numerous media leaks surrounding the investigation. He explained that the board's decision followed efforts by Trump to bring key figures together and provide them with all the correct information available. Hassett noted that much of the underlying intelligence remains highly classified, though he declined to confirm if classified material was shared with the board.

Real-World Impact And Future Implications

When pressed by host Jake Tapper on why the president weighed in on a private company's governance, Hassett characterized the move as standard input from a business-minded executive. He described the president as a very strong businessman who naturally shares his opinion if he believes someone is a good leader. However, the reinstatement has drawn pushback from some congressional Republicans, highlighting internal party divisions. Representative Michael McCaul of Texas told ABC News' This Week that Huang should not have been brought back to his position.

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McCaul stated that he believes President Trump was concerned primarily about the economy, the stock market, and having Jensen Huang as a leader in advanced AI chips. While he understood the rationale behind the intervention, he explicitly stated that it constituted a national security risk. This opposition adds complexity to the administration's narrative, as it balances economic interests against strict security protocols. Newsweek has reached out to the White House for further comment on Nikki Haley's remarks, but as of Sunday, no additional response had been provided. The situation remains fluid as the federal investigation into chip diversions continues and Congress prepares for upcoming testimonies.