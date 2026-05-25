Nikki Exotika of 90 Day Fiance Recovering from Quadruple Bypass Heart Surgery

90 Day Fiance star Nikki Exotika is recovering from another major health ailment after undergoing quadruple bypass heart surgery. A GoFundMe page was set up to help her with her recovery, which has collected over $15,000 of its $22,000 goal.

Nikki Exotika of 90 Day Fiance is recovering from another major health ailment, just six months after undergoing a complicated procedure that allegedly resulted in excessive bleeding.

Exotika shared an update with her 1.3 million followers on Sunday, revealing that she underwent quadruple bypass heart surgery. The TV personality said she's a survivor and noted that she is in recovery and rehabilitation. She candidly shared that she is still having issues with enough oxygen getting to my heart from my lungs. Exotika also wrote in a lengthy caption that she is working hard every day, getting back to a new, rebooted me.

My lung x-ray came back and I have fluid in my lower lungs and they haven't been able to fully expand post surgery, so now they're deciding if they wanna suction it out or...just keep giving me diuretics. The star complained of the grueling and exhausting process, which has included medications, IV's, and blood tests all day every day.

Still, she remained hopeful in the note, telling fans she anticipates being better by the end of July/Aug so she can hit the stage...in Europe as planned





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Nikki Exotika 90 Day Fiance Quadruple Bypass Heart Surgery Heart Health Gofundme Recovery

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

‘90 Day Fiancé’ star Patrick Mendes divorcing wife Thais Ramone, seeking sole custody of their childMendes alleges in court documents that his and Ramone’s 3-year-old daughter has been staying with him since May 6.

Read more »

WWE Superstar Nikki Bella has a new boozy job title and Cowboys cheerleaders go abroadThe Punch-Up weekly roundup features Nikki Bella's tequila news, Cowboys cheerleaders' girls' trip, and a robot's Michael Jackson attempt gone wrong.

Read more »

WWE star Nikki Bella recalls Paige's WrestleMania 42 moment, gives injury updateNikki Bella recalled the WrestleMania 42 moment when Paige replaced her and provided an update on her ankle injury recovery and return timeline.

Read more »

Pictures of the Memorial Day weekend Decoration Day ObservanceLaurel Hill Cemetery observed the traditional Decoration Day on Sunday, May 24, 2026.

Read more »