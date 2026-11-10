Nikki Bella Says She Has Not Dated While Focused on Her Son

Nikki Bella says motherhood keeps her too busy for dating, while Brie Bella and Jordon Hudson's separate stories also drew attention this month. Details are drawn from Us reporting.

Nikki Bella, a wrestling star, is telling fans that motherhood currently takes priority over romance. Speaking to Us, Nikki said she has not been on a date recently, even though a few men have caught her interest through text messages.

The comments were shared in a report by Us, which quoted Nikki and her sister Brie Bella. Brie, 42, also spoke about her sister's personal life, describing the family's busy schedule and Nikki's focus at home.

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Nikki Bella Explains Why Dating Is Off the Table

Nikki Bella says her schedule and parenting routine leave little room for a love life. She said she works hard while travelling for appearances and wrestling, then goes straight home to focus on her son.

Nikki explained that she has some men in her text messages who make her smile. She added that one of them has gained a lot of points for making her happy, but she did not name him in the report.

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Nikki also described her son as the smartest, sweetest, and cutest little human being. She said she picks him up as soon as she lands and stays in mom mode for the entire time she is with him.

Co-Parenting Advice and Sister Perspectives

Nikki Bella's main advice to co-parents is to keep disagreements with an ex-partner out of the picture. She said parents should put their child first and make the child the center of every decision.

Brie Bella told Us that she understands her sister's choices. Brie said Matteo is Nikki's world right now, and that Nikki juggles life on the road, the family wine company, the podcast, and motherhood.

According to Brie, Nikki prefers a quiet night at home when she has free time. Brie said Nikki would rather watch Netflix than dress up for a date, a habit that Brie described as typical for her sister.

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Jordon Hudson Lawsuit Over Leaked Airbnb Video

Jordon Hudson has filed a lawsuit claiming her rights were egregiously violated after a video from an Airbnb she shared with her former boyfriend, Bill Belichick, was leaked. The lawsuit was obtained by Us on Monday, November 9.

The case stems from a Ring video taken in August 2023 at a rental property in Winthrop, Massachusetts. Hudson, 25, has previously described herself as super celibate, joking in August that she should just put on a ring and that she has no energy for getting wild.

Dalton Schultz Post and Texas Election Reaction

Dalton Schultz, a tight end for the Houston Texans, drew attention after a post about Greg Abbott went viral last week. Laurel Schultz, Dalton's wife, responded publicly, according to the report.

The report says Dalton, 30, posted to his Instagram Story after Abbott, 68, lost his election to Democrat Gina Hinojosa on Tuesday, November 3. Dalton also said finding a new partner was not at the top of Laurel's priority list, while hinting that someone was working on changing her mind.