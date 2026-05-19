Nikita Kuzmin's Journey to 'Strictly Come Dancing' and His New Solo Tour

Nikita Kuzmin, a professional dancer from Ukraine, shares his journey to 'Strictly Come Dancing' and his new solo tour, 'Burn The Floor: Supernova.' He discusses his audition process, the opportunity to tour, and his excitement for the upcoming show.

Born in Ukraine before moving to Italy aged nine, Nikita Kuzmin could never have imagined he would have ended up on one of the biggest dance show s in the world.

Joining Strictly Come Dancing in 2021, the professional dancer has made it to the final twice and has been partnered with popular celebrities including Amber Davies, Layton Williams and Tilly Ramsay. And while BBC bosses have ignited a huge professional shake-up to this year's line-up, with five fan favourites all axed from the show, Nikita isn't going anywhere.

Reflecting on the opportunity ahead of his new solo tour Burn The Floor: Supernova, Nikita told the Daily Mail: 'Without the show I wouldn't be where I am today and it's just been a blessing.

' The star explained that he was scouted for the show, and coincidentally came across the email he received asking him to take part just the other day. 'I think it's more of a scouting process with me specifically. I don't know how other people get on the show, I just received an email.

Strictly's Nikita Kuzmin has revealed the chance way he ended up on the show as he gushes it 'has his heart' and vows to stay on the line-up 'as long as they want me back'. Created by world-renowned choreographer and BAFTA award-recipient Jason Gilkison, Nikita's new tour promises to be his most daring and dynamic with an electrifying fusion of movement and music.

Overwhelmed by the opportunity to tour, he said: 'Five years ago I'd never thought that I would even be maybe in this country or doing my favourite show, and today I'm creating this wonderful, wonderful tour and it's just really exciting.

' He continued: 'It constantly feels like there are things that I would have never expected are just happening, and I'm constantly kind of reimagining what is the next thing. 'To even be having a tour it's already a wild concept because where I come from, this just doesn't happen to anybody and I would have never expected it to happen to me.

' Over the past few months it has emerged that five of the show's beloved stars – Karen Hauer, Nadiya Bychkova, Michelle Tsiakkas, Luba Mushtuk, and Gorka Márquez – have been dropped from the line-up in a Strictly 'bloodbath'. It comes after sources said that bosses have chosen to keep pros with a bigger online following in a desperate bid to draw in younger viewers.

Boasting 300,000 followers, Nikita has curated a large online following himself but he emphasised that it is important to have a balance between his performing life and his personal life.

'To be honest, I do love my private life and I love life in general, just like a normal human being life. 'I have a beautiful girlfriend, I have a gorgeous dog, I have three fabulous cats. I have my friends in London and I have a family which is between Italy and Ukraine, so you know they deserve as much time as my job. Everything needs to be balanced in my opinion, to the best of my abilities.

' He continued: 'But at the same time, I think performing has my heart and to do it on a bigger reach where you can reach a lot of people at the same time.... It's that sort of a thing which you can never really live or have anywhere else except on Strictly. Talking about Strictly, he said: 'It's a humongous adrenaline rush. I don't experience that adrenaline rush anywhere else.

It's just gorgeous, it's just beautiful' Despite years of experience, Nikita still gets nervous before every performance.

'Every time, and before every theatre show, before every TV show, I have to meditate and pray and just calm myself, because at the end of the day, my job is to make my celebrity shine. 'If they shine, I can shine alongside them





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Nikita Kuzmin Strictly Come Dancing Burn The Floor: Supernova Dance Show Professional Dancer Audition Process Tour Online Following Private Life Adrenaline Rush

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