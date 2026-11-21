Hairdresser Nikita Hand publishes memoir Not The Perfect Victim, detailing the 2018 sexual assault by MMA star Conor McGregor and her subsequent civil legal victory.

Hairdresser Nikita Hand is releasing a new memoir titled Not The Perfect Victim, which provides a detailed account of the sexual assault she endured by mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor in December 2018. The publication marks a significant moment for Hand, who has now found the courage to share her full story nearly eight years after the incident occurred.

Initial Incident And Immediate Aftermath

The events began on a Saturday in early December 2018, when Hand was preparing for a Christmas party at a Dublin hair salon with her colleagues. At twenty-nine years old, she was dressed in a red halter-neck jumpsuit and felt happy in her body. After her shift, she left her home in high spirits, wearing a faux fur coat and heels, intending to have a festive meal at a circus-themed venue and drink at a local bar with her coworkers.

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Her evening took a drastic turn when she was left in a horrifying state upon returning home more than twenty-four hours later. Her then-partner opened the door to find her with disheveled hair, bloodshot eyes, and black-and-blue bruises covering her bare arms. Hand described feeling reeling and disorientated as she faced the severe physical toll of the ordeal, which included both external injuries and internal trauma.

The Assault And Perpetrator Identification

The assault involved McGregor pinning Hand to a bed and stripping her clothes. She recounts being choked three times with such violence that she believed she was going to die during the rape. The attacker was a man she knew well, having grown up in the same Dublin suburb and sharing a local social circle with her.

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McGregor was a local hero at the time, celebrated for his success in the brutal combat sport of mixed martial arts. His prominence in the industry had made him wealthy, with Forbes ranking him as the world's highest-paid athlete in 2021, reporting a net worth of $180million. Despite his global fame, Hand and McGregor had exchanged messages online and seen each other at local pubs before the incident.

Legal Proceedings And Civil Trial Outcomes

Hand initially refused to name her attacker due to fears of retribution and disbelief. It was not until the following month that she made a statement to the police. She anticipated that her statement would be scrutinized heavily, especially given that she had been drinking heavily and using cocaine, and had initiated contact with McGregor via Instagram to ask about nearby parties.

In June 2020, eighteen months after the attack, the Director of Public Prosecutions refused to take on the case, citing a lack of evidence. McGregor denied the charges, claiming the sexual encounter was consensual. With criminal prosecution no longer an option, Hand pursued him in a civil trial, which concluded in November 2024.

Jury Verdict And Financial Damages Awarded

A jury of eight men and four women held McGregor liable for rape and ordered him to pay Hand damages and costs totaling nearly €1.75million. The financial penalty included almost €250,000 in costs. Hand stated she felt vindicated by the verdict, as the world finally recognized her account as the truth. McGregor had previously lost an appeal against this finding in the High Court in Dublin in July 2025.

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Recent Context And Survivor Advocacy

The publication of Hand's memoir coincides with recent legal proceedings against disgraced comedian Russell Brand, who was jailed for ten-and-a-half years for rape and sexual assault between 1999 and 2009. Hand admitted that the Brand trial was triggering for her, but she commended the judge for his powerful remarks condemning arrogance and affirming that women retain the right to say no regardless of their attire or alcohol consumption.

Hand, now thirty-seven, continues to advocate for survivors, emphasizing that their experiences are valid regardless of external circumstances. Her decision to speak out aims to challenge the narrative surrounding victimhood and support others who have faced similar injustices in the legal system. The memoir serves as a testament to her resilience and the long journey toward justice.