Nikhil Gupta receives 19 years for conspiring with Indian official Vikash Yadav to kill Sikh leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. The case highlights diplomatic tensions.

United States federal authorities have secured a significant victory in the pursuit of justice for transnational intimidation by sentencing Nikhil Gupta to nearly two decades behind bars. Gupta, a 55-year-old Indian national, was handed a 235-month prison term on Friday by US District Judge Victor Marrero at the Manhattan federal court. The sentence reflects the severity of charges related to an alleged conspiracy orchestrated to eliminate a prominent activist living on American soil.

Details of Assassination Conspiracy

Nikhil Gupta pleaded guilty in February to multiple federal counts, including murder-for-hire, conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, and conspiracy to commit money laundering. The investigation revealed that Gupta colluded with Vikash Yadav, identified by prosecutors as an official of the Government of India, to arrange the assassination of Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. The plot involved the delivery of $15,000 in cash to a purported hitman, who was actually an undercover officer working for US law enforcement agencies. This operation disrupted the plan before any violence could occur against the target.

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Stakeholder Reactions and Apologies

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a dual US-Canadian citizen and lawyer at Sikhs for Justice, has long advocated for the creation of a sovereign Sikh state in northern India known as Khalistan. Following the sentencing, Pannun expressed gratitude to the United States for its legal action against Gupta. He reiterated his commitment to continuing his advocacy for Sikh sovereignty and self-determination, emphasizing that the justice served does not diminish his political goals. The case has drawn intense international scrutiny, particularly regarding the alleged involvement of Indian state actors in targeting dissidents abroad.

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Legal Context and Diplomatic Impact

Vikash Yadav remains at large and is not in US custody, though he has also been charged in connection with the case. It remains unclear whether Yadav has retained legal counsel to defend himself. During his court appearance, Nikhil Gupta offered apologies to Pannun, the affected communities, and his own family, stating that he regretted abandoning the nonviolent principles championed by Indian independence leader Mahatma Gandhi. The discovery of such alleged plots has significantly strained diplomatic relations between the United States, Canada, and India, with New Delhi consistently denying involvement in any such operations.