Nike to Retro Rockets' Kevin Durant's 'Night Vision' KD 6 Colorway

Houston Rockets superstar forward Kevin Durant has had a rather successful business partnership with Nike, as he’s currently the second-longest tenured NBA athl

Apr 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant looks on from the court during the final minutes of game two of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena.

Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images Houston Rockets superstar forward Kevin Durant has had a rather successful business partnership with Nike, as he’s currently the second-longest tenured NBA athlete on the label, behind just Los Angeles Lakers superstar forward LeBron James. Durant donned his 19th shoe under the label towards the end of the regular season and during the postseason.

The KD 18 shoe was Durant’s mainstay throughout the season, as Durant donned colorway after colorway each night. Nike’s main money-maker this season, as it pertains to Durant’s sneakers was the KD 6 shoe, which the label re-released in many different colorways. We’ve seen the Peanut Butter and Jelly colorway, in addition to the Meteorology and All-Star Illusion colorways.

Another iteration of the shoe will be releasing towards the start of next month , which is the Night Vision colorway. It was initially rumored that the shoe would be dropping on June 19th but the release date was pushed up several weeks. The shoe was initially released in 2014 and is a bit unique, in comparison to Durant’s usual theme, as it contains a military-inspired concept coupled with a darker visual approach.

The colorway also includes tactical night-vision equipment and digital overlays, associated with infrared imaging. The shoe is concocted of a black upper, with streaks of vivid green draped across the outer of the shoe. The night vision emblems are ever present, as the upper and midsole has pixelated speckling. The Bright Mango color is embedded around the Air unit, which features a darker tint.

This specific colorway is one of the more popular iterations of the KD 6 shoe, and figure to be a fan favorite, once they hit the shelf. Especially when factoring in the price, as they are going to be $135 upon release. Durant has stated that the KD 6 shoe is the best shoe in his entire collection.

On the hardwood, Durant proved that he still has a lot of gasoline left in the tank, earning an All-NBA selection – a clear mark of his continued status as a top-ten player in the league. The Rockets face a tough decision this summer, as it pertains to whether to disrupt their young core and make another win-now move to surround Durant with another player on his tier .

We’ve heard Rockets general manager Rafael Stone and Rockets coach Ime Udoka discuss the organization’s plans to continue to invest in the development of their young core, which isn’t a bad move, especially since they’re all armed with postseason experience. Anthony Duckett joined Rockets on SI in 2024 and has been covering the NBA professionally since 2019, with stops at FanSided and SB Nation.





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