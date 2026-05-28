Nike’s Updated Air Max Boot Is Getting Several New Changes for the Summer

Nike has a new version of its Air Max Goadome Low SP boot featuring a new speed lacing system and wear-away graphics underneath. Find out more here.

Goadome Low SP are subtle. There’s some new metal hardware and an elastic quick-lace system, which replaces the thicker, rope-style laces seen on the debutBo Jackson's Iconic Nike Air Trainer Sneaker Is Coming Out Soon in a New Special-edition Style’s Snkrs description.

Despite this, the brand did not include images of the graphics after being worn away, although the sneaker’s colorway provides a hint at what’s underneath. With a Black/Pale Lemon color combination, it’s likely that the blacked-out upper will wear away to reveal a washed-out yellow shade beneath.

Unlike some of Nike’s wear-away sneakers, where traces of the hidden color can be detected at the edges of the shoe’s panels, there isn’t any clear indication on this pair as to what will be revealed over time. Nike has applied the wear-away effect to countless sneaker styles over the years with notable examples being 2014 and 2019’s Nike SB x Air Jordan 1s and G-Dragon’s “Para-noise” Peaceminusone Air Force 1 collaborations.

In addition to the wear-away treatment, the Beaverton, Ore. -based sportswear company has also issued several tear-away fabric sneakers beginning with 2003’s Vandal Supremes designed by artist Geoff McFetridge. Goadome Low SP is set for a June 1 launch in select markets, which means a U.S. release should take place around the same time. Retail pricing of $175 is expected from Nike’s Snkrs app and select Nike Sportswear retailers.

The style code for the new release is IR2173-001. A full detailed look at the new release appears below. WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2026 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.





wwd / 🏆 24. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run Updated with New Destinations and AppearancesThe Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run ride in Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland has been updated to include new destinations and appearances by The Mandalorian and Grogu. The ride debuted last week as a tie-in to the release of The Mandalorian and Grogu film.

Read more »

Emerging College Football Power Holds Firm at No. 1 in Updated 2027 Recruiting RankingsWhat was an initially close race for the No. 1 position in the 2027 college football recruiting rankings sweepstakes increasingly looks like a runaway for one p

Read more »

'Open Air Chicago,' nation's largest air quality sensor network, monitors real-time air pollutionChicago has the largest air quality monitoring network in the country thanks to a partnership between the city, the University of Illinois Chicago, and local community groups.

Read more »

Every Air Jordan Sneaker Releasing in JuneHere's every Air Jordan sneaker releasing in June 2026 with live updates, including the Air Jordan 5 Black/University Blue and Air Jordan 3 Bin23.

Read more »