Nike has a new limited-edition 'Metallic Platinum' style of its remastered Air Force 1 '01 sneaker set to be released this holiday season.

colorways tend to be their staple triple-black and triple-white styles, but that doesn’t stop the sportswear company from experimenting with bold, eye-catching looks. Take for example the sneaker’s upcoming Metallic Platinum release, which coats the retro basketball model in a foil-like crinkled silver leather.collaborations, which were released in metallic styles imprinted with the fashion house’s monogram pattern.

And while the new Metallic Platinum pair doesn’t bear the repeated LV branding, its crinkled leather treatment results in a comparable look. Nike's Gyakusou Running Line Was Ahead of Its Time -- Now It Will Release Its First Shoes in Five Years’01 Metallic Platinum is covered in the textured foil-like finish, save for its Swoosh logo, which gets a glossy smooth appearance. This is contrasted by a fully black midsole and outsole combination, which ground the look.

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Also notable is the use of the remastered Air Force 1 ’01 build, which aims to duplicate the look and feel of the model’s early 2000s era. For NBA All-Star Weekend 2026 in Los Angeles, Nike issued a comparable Air Force 1 in an iridescent bronze stamped with a diamond print. The Nike Air Force 1 ’01 Low QS Metallic Platinum features a full colorway of Metallic Platinum/Black/Metallic Silver and its style code is JA0247-001.

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An exact release date has not been confirmed, but the pair is expected to arrive before the end of the year for a retail price of $140 from Nike’s Snkrs app and select Nike Sportswear retailers.