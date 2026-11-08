Nike’s Luxe New Air Max 95 Big Bubble Collaboration Is a Love Letter to Italy

Italian retailer One Block Down is collaborating with Nike on four Air Max 95 OG Big Bubble Lux sneakers with full leather uppers. Find release info.

with Italian retailer One Block Down in October, a full look at the new group has surfaced along with confirmed release date details.95 OG Big Bubble Lux collection sees the beloved retro running sneaker get outfitted in full premium leather uppers in colorways inspired by the retailer’s Italian roots.

Included in the range is the previously seen black colorway alongside three styles in green, white and red that will be exclusive to One Block Down. Nike Is Bringing Back This Popular Air Force 1 Style for Women -- but Fans Will Need Some Patience to Buy a PairAir Force 1 and Air Trainer SC High. The theme was also revisited by Supreme in 2019 with a three-sneaker set in black, blue and red colorways.

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, with the sneaker assembly taking place in Vietnam. The group’s white, red and green colorways feature digitally printed tonal gradient fades with unique variances from pair to pair, while the black style features a fully blacked-out design.

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In addition to the footwear, One Block Down designed a range of soccer-inspired apparel including a technical jacket, woven trousers, training T-shirt and skull caps. OG Big Bubble Lux and accompanying apparel will be released Friday from the retailer’s Milan location and worldwide from oneblockdown.com.

Meanwhile, the collaboration’s green , red and white colorways will be available exclusively in store from One Block Down Milan. A wider global release for the black style will follow on Nov.