Nike's popular ACG Air Max Goadome Low Foam sneaker boot is getting an all-black 'Black/Dark Smoke Gray' update. Find a full look and release info.

Goadome Low Foam is set to arrive in December in a new Black/Dark Smoke Gray colorway. The new look sees the entire sneaker covered in a blacked-out aesthetic, with itsGoadome Low was introduced with the aforementioned Green Goblin colorway and is a continuation of the standard Goadome Low model brought to market byin February.

After a series of popular in-line releases and a fan-favorite Taller de Rafa collaboration, the model recently received a14 People Charged in $22M Train Theft Scheme That Targeted Nike Sneakers The ACG Air Max Goadome Low is the latest in a string of Foamposite sneaker boot releases which include a reissue of theAhead of its official launch, the sneaker’s Green Goblin colorway received an early release from NYC-based luxury resale store Luke’s. In recent years, Nike has increasingly engaged with popular resale shops for marketing and product launches, including numerous collaborations with vintage store Procell.

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Nike’s Goadome line was first released in 2000 and was intended to compete with the street-style boot segment of the market that had been dominated by Timberland throughout the ‘90s. Nike’s latest ACG Air Max Goadome Low Foam in Black/Dark Smoke Gray will be released on Dec. 3 at 10 a.m. ET from Nike’s Snkrs app and select Nike Sportswear retailers for $200. The sneaker’s style code is IV7693-001.