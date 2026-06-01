Nike's Cryoshot Series: A New Era in Football Boots

Nike's Cryoshot series is a collection of seven unique collaborations that reimagine classic football boots from the past. Each pair features a clear TPU case that surrounds the studs, allowing the shoes to be seen as they were originally made but also worn on surfaces away from the pitch.

The highly anticipated Cryoshot series from Nike is just 10 days away from its release. The series, which is part of Nike 's larger X2 collections, features seven unique collaborations that reimagine classic football boots from the past.

Each pair takes on a different boot and uses injection molding to surround the studs with a clear TPU case, allowing the shoes to be seen as they were originally made but also worn on surfaces away from the pitch. According to Nike's lead footwear developer, the idea behind this concept is to make the boots wearable every day, rather than just reserving them for the pitch.

The developer explained that over time, football boots can turn into beautiful pieces of memorabilia, like museum pieces. However, Nike wanted to make it possible for people to wear these boots every day. The designers spent nearly a year experimenting with different materials to find the right solution. They eliminated options that were too murky, heavy, or inflexible.

The resulting shoes feature drop-in midsoles with Zoom Air units at the heel and an outsole beneath the clear window that uses lugs for more routine needs in traction. The seven collaborations will kick off the Cryoshot series with releases this summer, and in-line variants will follow later in the year.

One of the collaborations is with Palace, which will release its Nike collaboration on June 12 through Palace's website and stores, and June 6 through Nike's website and select third-party retailers. Another collaboration is with Patta, which will release its Nike collaboration on June 11 through Patta's website and stores, followed by Dover Street Market and Snkrs on June 13 and June 16, respectively.

The Tiempo R10, which is linked to Brazilian Ronaldinho, will be released on June 11 through Jacquemus's channels and the French National Team's channels, followed by Dover Street Market and Snkrs on June 13 and June 16, respectively. The Tiempo '94, which was worn by Paolo Maldini and Romario at the 1994 World Cup, will be released on June 11 through Nocta's website and the Canadian National Team's channels, followed by Dover Street Market and Snkrs on June 13 and June 16, respectively.

The CTR 360 line, which was popular among midfielders from 2009 to 2014, will be released on June 11 through PeaceMinusOne's website and the South Korean National Team's channels, followed by Dover Street Market and Snkrs on June 13 and June 16, respectively. Finally, the first soccer cleat ever made by Nike will be released on June 11 through Slawn's website and the Nigerian National Team's channels, followed by Dover Street Market and Snkrs on June 13 and June 16, respectively.

The Cryoshot series is expected to be a hit among football fans and sneaker enthusiasts alike, and the collaborations are sure to be highly sought after





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