Nike’s Classic Air Max Gets a New Release With Updated Logos and Reflective Details

Nike has a new version of its classic Air Max 90 sneaker with updated mini Swoosh branding and reflective details. Find out more here.

90 is subtle in its Cream II/Phantom/Light Bone/Medium Ash color blocking, but a closer look reveals some notable modifications to the model’s typical branding. An embroidered mini Swoosh logo has been added to the toe tip, a detail which has been previously yet rarely seen on other styles.

Also of note is thebadge just below the lateral and medial Swoosh, which has been given a reflective treatment that will illuminate in low-lighting conditions. Nike's Fan-Favorite Air Max Boot Has Just Been Reissued in a Limited-Edition Luxe Version That Sold Out Quickly Last Year While the Air Max 90 typically doesn’t receive the same amount of marketing attention from the Beaverton, Ore.

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-based sportswear brand as models such as the Air Max 1 and Air Max 95, it’s a perpetually available classic sneaker which is frequently introduced in new spins. As its name implies, the Air Max 90 was first released in 1990 and was originally known as the Air Max 3. Designed by Tinker Hatfield, the model was an evolution of 1987’s Air Max 1 and 1989’s Air Max Light, further refining Hatfield’s groundbreaking visible Air unit concept.

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Mini Swoosh sneaker in Cream II/Phantom is available now from nike.com for a retail price of $135 in men’s sizing.