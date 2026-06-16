Nike’s Caitlin Clark Signature Sneaker Gets Its First Official Teasers

Nike and Caitlin Clark have officially started teasing the WNBA star's debut signature sneaker, the Nike Caitlin 1. Find early looks and release info.

On Monday, Clark’s personal Instagram account quietly switched from its previous @caitlinclark22 handle to @caitlin1, the latter of which is expected to be the name of hersneaker.

While the name change alone could have very well gone overlooked, there was another detail which sneaker enthusiasts latched onto: Clark’s profile photo. The image shows a close-up shot of squiggly blue shapes which, upon closer inspection, appear to be a zoomed-in detail of the. The shot features a fully blue section of the shoe with repeating “C” shapes, with many theorizing the image could be a preview of a customized outsole traction pattern boasting Clark’s initials.

But the intrigue doesn’t end there. Within 24 hours, Clark’s profile photo was updated yet again, with the latest look again showcasing a close-up shot of the sneaker’s technical components. This time, however, the repeating shapes appear to instead take the shape of the number 2, a likely allusion to Clark’s jersey number, 22.

On the updated shot, the numbers appear to be affixed to a textile material rather than an outsole rubber, which could indicate an upper design similar to what was seen on the Nike Ja 3’s rubber-reinforced upper that was fashioned in a repeating “JA” pattern. While details on the Caitlin 1 have been scarce thus far, Clark confirmed in December that the sneaker would include never-before-used tech “The technology we’re putting into my shoe isn’t anything Nike has ever put into a basketball shoe before,” Clark told the “New Heights” podcast.

The timing of the Nike Caitlin 1 teaser lines up with Clark’s statements. Earlier in June, after debuting a “Midwest Lakes” Nike Kobe 5 Protro PE, she told reporters her signature sneaker would be arriving “very very very very soon. ” And on Thursday, Clark referred to herThe Nike Caitlin 1 is expected to be revealed soon with a retail release following soon after.

Retail pricing is set at $140 for adult unisex sizes, $115 for grade school and $105 for preschool sizing. WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2026 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.





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