Nike Mashes Up the Original Mercurial Soccer Boot With One of Its Contemporary Premium Running Shoes

Nike will soon launch a new high-end Atelier collection including a mash-up of the original Mercurial soccer boot with the Pegasus Premium. Find out how to buy the sneaker here.

. More is still in store, however, as the Swoosh has previewed a high-end capsule to release later in the tournament.as part of a larger Atelier collection bridging fashion and performance.

An all-black upper maintains the lines of the original 1998 boot while sitting atop the sole unit of the 2025 running shoe. The two layers of ReactX and ZoomX on the latter element continue in black, while the full-length Zoom Air unit pops out in blue.

Lisa Takes All-white Leather to New Heights in Ssimeez Platform Boots at the 2026 FIFA World Cup Nike Football previewed the Atelier collection on its Instagram page, and it will also include a jacket and shorts set made with water-repellant wool and a lining that uses the same Aerofit fabric that debuted on theBehind only Tiempo, Mercurial is Nike’s second longest-running football franchise. The first iteration was fronted by Ronaldo and deviated from the category’s standard of kangaroo leather by using a KNG-100 synthetic upper.featuring a TPU shell around its studs to make it wearable on the streets.

Nike will also revive Ronaldo’s famed colorway for an in-line Cryoshot release later in the year. The Pegasus Premium launched last year as the most advanced of its three balanced running shoes and was the first in brand history to featured a full-length and visible ZoomX unit. The Nike Atelier Merc Premium will release in July through a selection of locations still to be announced. Pricing is also still to be confirmed and is likely to be at a premium.

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2026 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.





wwd / 🏆 24. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nike’s Air Force 1 Is Getting Remastered in Its Most Iconic Colorway for the SummerNike is giving its iconic Air Force 1 Low White/White a remastered makeover based on the 2001 build of the sneaker. Find out more release details.

Read more »

Caitlin Clark's Newest Nike Kobe Sneaker Is Inspired by Taylor Swift's 'Eras' TourCaitlin Clark said she saved her best player-exclusive Nike Kobe sneaker for last, as she revealed a Kobe 6 Protro inspired by Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour.'

Read more »

How to Outperform Premium Bonds with ISAs and Stock Market InvestmentsWith the Premium Bonds prize rate set to rise to 3.8 percent, we examine how cash ISAs, taxable portfolios, and low‑cost ETFs can deliver better after‑tax returns for most investors.

Read more »

Laifen's 40% Personal-Care Blowout Is an Early Prime Day Deal Worth Clicking OnUse the checkout code and upgrade your routines with premium hair dryers, razors, and electric toothbrushes.

Read more »