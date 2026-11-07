Nike's popular women's Air Force 1 '07 Suede style in Cacao Wow brown is coming back after its original 2023 release. Find more info here.

women’s style is reportedly making a comeback, but there will be a lengthy wait before stateside fans will have a chance to pick them up.

’07 in Cacao Wow/Sanddrift/Cacao Wow suede is set to return during fall 2027. The chocolatey all-suede style was first released in October 2023 and has become increasingly difficult to track down over the years, with certain sizes commanding premium prices on the secondary market.styles, the women’s Cacao Wow look is rather reserved, opting for a tonal all-brown suede upper, a matching midsole with speckled detailing and creamy off-white Sanddrift accenting on the liner, woven tongue label and heel embroidery.

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Further separating the style from a standard Air Force 1 is the addition of thick cotton shoelaces, which add some unique flair to the otherwise toned-down design.has issued similar Air Forcer 1 ’07 Suede looks including a recently released Cacao Wow/Team Green/Mint Foam/Soft Pearl makeup with hidden “calm under pressure” messaging behind its tongue. Despite these similarities, it sounds like Nike will be revisiting the original Cacao Wow colorway in due time.

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Surprisingly, the original Cacao Wow style is still currently available in certain markets including Japan, however it’s been long sold out from retailers in the States. Despite Nike, Inc. president and chief executive officer Elliott Hill’s pledge to pull back availability of the company’s flagship lifestyle sneakers such as the Air Force 1,and Dunk, the Air Force 1 has been largely unaffected.

If anything, there have been even more releases in 2026 than in recent years, including an acclaimed Air Force ’01 remaster. ’07 Suede Cacao Wow will be rereleased during the fall 2027 season for $135.