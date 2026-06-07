Nike highlights notable, everyday New Yorkers in ‘Always Knicks’ campaign

In honor of the New York Knicks historic playoff run to the NBA Finals, Nike New York City is highlighting the undeniable competitive advantage that makes

In honor of the New York Knicks historic playoff run to the NBA Finals, Nike New York City is highlighting the undeniable competitive advantage that makes their team and city special: the fans.

As a part of its “Always Knicks Campaign,” it is highlighting notable members of its fan community, who represent qualities such as diversity, passion, pride, and relentlessness.

“As a doorman, I get to see the heartbeat of the city every day. With the Knicks in the Finals, the energy throughout the city is incredible. As a fan, it’s amazing to witness and be a part of this moment. Being featured in a Nike campaign that captured the passion, pride and spirit of New York was truly an honor,” Jay The Doorman said.

“It’s a dream come true. It doesn’t get more NY than this. I am very thankful to be included. I am a lifelong fan.

I come from a family of Knicks fans where my dad and grandfather were as well,” Adam Eliassof said. Adam Eliassof, Jay The Doorman, and Rya, featured in the Nike Knicks fan campaign. Photos: Jonathan Mannion, courtesy of Nike “We are truly so honored to be a part of history, knickstory. Rya is so lucky to know only a winning Knicks team and hopefully that’s all she’ll ever know from here on out.

We’re here to stay. Blue and orange forever,” Myleen R said. For its campaign, Nike captured portraits of over 50 diehard Knicks fans from all walks of life, inspired by a new modern NYC salute – Jalen Brunson’s 3-point celebration. While the initiative features recognizable Knicks fans, including Spike Lee, Vashtie Kola, and Jae Tips, it continues to emphasize the everyday New Yorker, highlighting firefighters, MTA workers, barbers, nurses, doormen, coaches, and security guards.

“It means the world to represent my city and Nike as one of the faces of my city. The Knicks need all our support to reach the promised land. It’s New York vs the world,” Tips said.

“I’ve always felt that New Yorkers’ love language is time. Being born and raised from here means the world to me. The amount of time I’ve put in loving the Knicks and my city is something that I truly hold close to my heart. So for it to culminate in a moment captured by the legend Jonathan Mannion, and the chance to win the ‘chip, on everything I love I officially believe dreams do come true,” Steve “Sweatpants” Irby said.

“I think being part of this campaign has been equally surreal to the Knicks’ run itself. It feels like a mirror, that my own success is tied to the success of this team. It’s been pretty cool to see myself on the same billboard as Spike Lee. And against the backdrop of this Knicks run, it’s a crazy mix of emotions.

I feel crazy. But in a good way,” Jon Gretah said. The portraits were captured by iconic photographer Jonathan Mannion and will be featured on digital billboards and wheat pastings around the city. They will also be featured across Nike and Knicks’ fans social channels.

KessCity and Anthony Donahue aka AnthonyMSG featured in the Nike Knicks fan campaign. Photos: Jonathan Mannion, courtesy of Nike “It was really awesome. I saw who the photographer was. Jonathan did the cover for about eight Jay-Z albums and “Nas God’s son.

” To be recognized by one of my favorite brands, Nike, to have an iconic photographer shoot me and to be featured outside The Garden on a billboard. I mean you can’t put that into words,” Anthony Donahue, known as AnthonyMSG in the Knicks community, told“I’ve been a diehard Knicks fan since I was in fourth grade and that was 33 years ago.

I’ve been doing Knicks content, hosting Knicks events for over 20 years and I feel like I’ve always gotten recognized pretty good, but the notoriety I’ve been getting the past few months has been really awesome and it means a lot. ” “As a professional Knicks crashout born and raised in NYC, it means the world to be a part of something so iconic during such a historic moment in time.

My dad was always a huge fan and passed the energy on to my brother and I. My dad died in 2020, so I know he’s beaming knowing that the Knicks are in the finals and I’m a part of such a dope campaign. Also being on set was incredible energy from the whole team and the rest of the talent,” KessCity said.18-year-old Knicks fever: 26 people arrested at MSG watch party rowdiness – including assaulting cop, blocking traffic and climbing light posts, NYPD saysLuxury with teeth at MoMA’s Party in the GardenKnicks fever: 26 people arrested at MSG watch party rowdiness – including assaulting cop, blocking traffic and climbing light posts, NYPD says





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